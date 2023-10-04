Deloitte Canada predicts higher Canadian crude prices in 2024

WCS price differentials expected to narrow as TMX pipeline comes online

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 4, 2023 /CNW/ – Canadian oil producers are likely to enjoy higher crude prices next year when the TMX pipeline begins transporting about 590,000 bbl/d for export, according to the latest forecast from Deloitte Canada’s Resource Evaluation and Advisory (REA) group. Much of these additional exports will go to markets outside the United States, allowing Canadian producers to reduce their dependence on U.S. refinery operations and narrow the WCS price differential.

“The extra capacity created by the TMX pipeline is expected to boost Canadian production by about 375,000 barrels a day over the next two years,” says Andrew Botterill, national Oil, Gas & Chemicals leader at Deloitte Canada. “That’s more than the total amount added over the last five years.”

Deloitte also expects global crude prices to remain at elevated levels within the coming months despite rising oil production in Canada and the U.S.

“The extra supply of North American crude will likely continue to be offset by voluntary supply cuts from some OPEC+ member countries, moderating any downward pressure on prices,” says Botterill. “We saw the same thing happen this summer, when oil prices surged even as U.S. production volumes recovered to near pre-pandemic levels and exports rose from Iran and Venezuela.”

Unlike crude prices, natural gas prices are expected to remain weaker for several more months, especially if, as predicted, the coming winter will be warmer than usual. According to the report, historically high production levels in Canada and the U.S., combined with high storage levels in Europe and North America, have combined to keep gas prices lower.

In the spotlight article within the report titled Investing in Canada, Canada’s move to clean energy will require all levels of government and the private sector to work together, share the costs and address any challenges that arise. We believe all levels of governments can make the lower carbon energy transformation attractive to investors, particularly by adopting investment models that encourage public-private collaboration and through policies that help to de-risk tangible opportunities, including streamlining permitting and approvals. We expect the private sector to take on more investment as technology and returns are better understood and risks can be managed.

“Public-private partnerships have at times allocated too much risk to the private sector, but we can learn from the past so organizations work together as true equals,” says Botterill. “Then the market can prioritize the best projects to pursue and how each of them can contribute to our collective success.”

For Deloitte’s complete oil and gas price forecast and the full details of its paper on investing in Canada’s move to clean energy, visit our website.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax, and related services to public and private clients spanning multiple industries. Deloitte serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies through a globally connected network of member firms in more than 150 countries and territories bringing world-class capabilities, insights, and service to address clients’ most complex business challenges. Deloitte LLP, an Ontario limited liability partnership, is the Canadian member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited. Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee, and its network of member firms, each of which is a legally separate and independent entity. Please see www.deloitte.com/about for a detailed description of the legal structure of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited and its member firms.

Our global Purpose is making an impact that matters. At Deloitte Canada, that translates into building a better future by accelerating and expanding access to knowledge. We believe we can achieve this Purpose by living our shared values to lead the way, serve with integrity, take care of each other, foster inclusion, and collaborate for measurable impact.

To learn more about Deloitte’s approximately 330,000 professionals, over 11,000 of whom are part of the Canadian firm, please connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter , Instagram , or Facebook.

SOURCE Deloitte & Touche

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2023/04/c4014.html

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICE/