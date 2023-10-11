Deadline extended: Get your team in OSY Rentals’ annual hockey draft!

ENTER THE 23/24 ANNUAL OSY DRAFT HOCKEY POOL

-One entry per person

-Free to enter

DEADLINE: Friday, October 13, 2023 at 5pm

HOW DO I SIGN UP?

Sign up is quick, easy, and free! To get started, click here, then enter your name, and pick your players. You don’t need any knowledge of hockey to sign up, it’s just that easy. You will need to sign up for a free account on OfficePools.com to register.

You could be the next Grand Prize winner!

This year’s Grand prize is 2 tickets, flights, and hotel for any NHL playoff game.

And there are awesome weekly prizes too! We’ll also be giving away the usual weekly prizes of jerseys, booze, spices, and golf accessories, like some of these items that past weekly winners received!

SPREAD THE WORD

In our first few years, we had a couple of hundred people enter. More recently, entries have grown to a couple of thousand. If you enjoy it, please share with friends, family and even people you don’t like.

OSY Rentals is an oilfield rental and sales company specializing in Vapour Tight Tank Packages, flares, knockouts and separators. Currently expanding our operations, we’re focused on providing the western Canadian oil and gas industry with safe and timely service, quality solutions and technical excellence when it comes to process equipment. OSY has been running this free, fun, and exciting draft for 11 years and counting!

HEAD OFFICE

66 Highway 317 Major Saskatchewan

Mailing Address: Box 5 Major SK. S0L 2H0

CALGARY OFFICE

#940, 505 3rd St. S.W.

1-855-679-8265 (OSY-TANK)