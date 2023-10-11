The Importance of Properly Abandoning Old Oil and Gas Assets: ELM Safeguards the Environment and Public Health

Proper abandonment of Oil & gas assets is a critical responsibility in the energy industry. Improperly abandoned wells, pipelines, & facilities can pose significant environmental and public health risks. ELM Inc. (“ELM”), assists our clients in their responsibilities to safeguard the environment, mitigate negative climate change impacts, and protect communities from potential hazards with proper closure techniques.

Recently, a client tasked ELM with the abandonment of 44 complex and technically challenging wells, as well as 24 pipelines, 27 wellsite facilities, and a large battery as part of this project. A total of 686 tons of unsalvageable steel was removed from these sites. ELM also served as the broker for salvageable equipment and materials. Our client realized significant savings by utilizing all of our services delivered by our expert team..

Why is proper abandonment important?

Proper abandonment mitigates environmental and public health risks. ELM’s abandonment practices protect ecosystems from toxic substances and disturbances, allowing for the preservation of biodiversity and the integrity of natural habitats.

What are the potential consequences of not properly abandoning assets?

Without adequate closure, assets can become pathways for contaminants to enter groundwater, potentially compromising drinking water sources and posing health risks. Improperly abandoned assets can leak methane into the atmosphere and the release of toxic substances can harm ecosystems, affecting vegetation, wildlife, and sensitive habitats.

ELM helps clients mitigate risk, enhance stakeholder confidence, and ensure compliance.