Canadian Rig Count Summary – Active rig count jumps to 199

Canada’s active rig count reached 199 on October 13, an increase of 14 rigs compared to last Friday. This marks a return to rig activity growth after a brief decline last week, a positive sign as the winter months draw nearer. Alberta’s active rig count increased from 132 last Friday to 145 this morning, while Saskatchewan’s rig count grew by 10.7%. BC’s active rig count decreased by 1, settling at 20 today.

With respect to target commodities, the number of oil rigs increased by 12 between October 6 and October 13, settling at 126 active oil rigs. The number of gas rigs dropped by 1, settling at 64. The number of rigs classified as “Other” or “Unknown” held fast at 9 rigs.

Today’s rig utilization rate is 45.9%, a solid jump from 44.9% at last week’s end. The total number of rigs also increased from 412 to 434, a 5.3% jump. This suggests that, compared to last week, a larger pool of rigs is being deployed more efficiently.

For a closer look at this data, visit our rig count tool with data provided by the CAOEC.