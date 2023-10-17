MEG Energy announces the Passing of Board Chair Ian D. Bruce

Mr. Derek Evans, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Bruce. Ian was passionate about our industry and brought a wealth of experience and wisdom to MEG. He was a tremendous supporter of MEG and our management team and will be greatly missed by all of us at MEG and all who knew him. On behalf of our Board of Directors, management team and employees, we extend our deepest sympathies to Ian’s family.”

MEG is an energy company focused on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. MEG is actively developing innovative enhanced oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the responsible economic recovery of oil as well as lower carbon emissions. MEG transports and sells thermal oil (AWB) to customers throughout North America and internationally. MEG is a member of the Pathways Alliance, a group of Canada’s largest oil sands producers working together to address climate change and achieve the goal of net zero emissions1 by 2050. MEG’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “MEG” (TSX: MEG).

