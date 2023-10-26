Advantage announces third quarter 2023 financial and operating results

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 26, 2023 /CNW/ – Advantage Energy Ltd. (“Advantage” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to report its third quarter 2023 results, including record production, strong well performance, and continuing share buybacks, while net debta remained on-target. Development operations continued at a steady pace with a focus on our prolific Wembley and Glacier assets.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Cash provided by operating activities of $90.4 million

Adjusted funds flow (“AFF”)[a] of $81.9 million or $0.49 per share a

or per share Cash used in investing activities was $49.9 million

Net capital expenditures a were $61.2 million (Advantage $58.1 million , Entropy $3.1 million )

were (Advantage , Entropy ) Net income of $28.2 million or $0.17 per basic share

or per basic share Repurchased 1.7 million shares at a cost of $15.8 million ( $9.34 /share average)

( /share average) Awarded TSX30 for the second year in a row, recognizing the thirty top-performing companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange over the prior three years (see www.tsx.com/tsx30)

Third Quarter 2023 Operational Highlights

Record quarterly production of 64,195 boe/d (339.7 MMcf/d natural gas and 7,577 bbls/d liquids), a 19% increase from the third quarter of 2022

Record quarterly liquids production of 7,577 bbls/d (3,035 bbls/d crude oil, 1,368 bbls/d condensate and 3,174 bbls/d NGLs), 18% higher than the third quarter of 2022

At Glacier, the last eighteen wells delivered an average IP30 of 13.6 MMcf/d

The Glacier Gas Plant achieved peak raw gas throughput exceeding 410 MMcf/d following commissioning of an expansion in Q2 2023. The recently completed 5-well pad at 4-1 is expected to be onstream early in November, and will temporarily fill the plant up to 425 MMcf/d.

At Wembley , the last seven wells delivered an average IP30 of 1,549 boe/d (3.7 MMcf/d natural gas, 605 bbls/d crude oil and 328 bbls/d NGLs)

, the last seven wells delivered an average IP30 of 1,549 boe/d (3.7 MMcf/d natural gas, 605 bbls/d crude oil and 328 bbls/d NGLs) At Conroy in British Columbia , Advantage acquired 53 net sections of Montney rights to increase geographic exposure to export markets including our participation in the Rockies LNG project.

____________________________________ a Specified financial measure which is not a standardized measure under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and may not be comparable to similar specified financial measures used by other entities. Please see “Specified Financial Measures” for the composition of such specified financial measure, an explanation of how such specified financial measure provides useful information to a reader and the purposes for which Management of Advantage uses the specified financial measure, and where required, a reconciliation of the specified financial measure to the most directly comparable IFRS measure.

Marketing Update

Advantage has hedged approximately 19% of its forecast natural gas production for this upcoming winter, 12% for summer 2024, and 5% for winter 2024/25. In order to reduce exposure to AECO Basis volatility, Advantage has 40,000 mmbtu/d of AECO Basis hedged at US $1.19 per mmbtu until the end of 2024.

Looking Forward

To maximize shareholder value, Advantage remains focused on growing AFF per sharea through organic growth and share repurchases. Advantage’s three-year plan is to deliver compound annual production growth of approximately 10% with annual capital spending between $250 million and $300 million, including the new Progress Gas Plant, expected to be onstream in 2025. All free cash flowa is planned to be returned to shareholders via share buybacks. With Advantage’s 2023 capital program now 85% completed, free cash flow is expected to surge allowing us to repurchase up to 5% of our outstanding shares during the fourth quarter. Our net debta target remains between $170 million and $230 million (excluding Entropy) though this target may increase for 2024, in proportion to our growing production and cash flow; any increase in targeted debt would be for the purpose of additional share buybacks.

Advantage’s 2023 capital guidance remains between $250 million and $280 million. Production guidance for 2023 remains between 59,000 boe/d and 62,500 boe/d. Operational outperformance this year has allowed Advantage to reduce well counts and associated capital spending to achieve our targeted production, though unplanned events including third-party plant outages and unscheduled downtime at the Valhalla compressor station partially offset these benefits.

With modern, low emissions-intensity assets and ownership of 80%[b] of Entropy Inc., the Corporation continues to proudly deliver clean, reliable, sustainable energy, contributing to a reduction in global emissions by displacing high-carbon fuels. Advantage wishes to thank our employees, Board of Directors and our shareholders for their ongoing support.

Below are complete tables showing financial and operating highlights.

_________________________ b Advantage currently owns 92% of Entropy’s common shares. Assuming Brookfield Global Transition Fund’s currently-held unsecured debentures are exchanged for common shares according to the terms of the investment agreement, Advantage will own 80% of Entropy’s common shares.

Financial Highlights Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 ($000, except as otherwise indicated) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Financial Statement Highlights Natural gas and liquids sales 140,724 235,392 393,963 727,258 Net income and comprehensive income 28,152 40,568 59,477 224,298 per basic share (2) 0.17 0.22 0.36 1.19 Basic weighted average shares (000) 167,702 186,717 167,434 189,305 Cash provided by operating activities 90,376 123,224 234,297 389,820 Cash used in financing activities (3,562) (71,048) (18,143) (159,373) Cash used in investing activities (49,886) (42,822) (223,915) (200,525) Other Financial Highlights Adjusted funds flow (1) 81,862 96,651 231,076 392,585 per boe (1) 13.86 19.39 14.57 25.76 per basic share (1)(2) 0.49 0.52 1.38 2.07 Net capital expenditures (1) 61,234 58,519 242,858 192,103 Free cash flow (1) 20,628 38,132 (11,782) 200,482 Working capital surplus (1) 29,816 46,960 29,816 46,960 Bank indebtedness 226,127 113,804 226,127 113,804 Net debt (1) (3) 217,064 82,432 217,064 82,432

(1) Specified financial measure which is not a standardized measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar specified financial measures used by other entities. Please see “Specified Financial Measures” for the composition of such specified financial measure, an explanation of how such specified financial measure provides useful information to a reader and the purposes for which management of Advantage uses the specified financial measure, and/or where required, a reconciliation of the specified financial measure to the most directly comparable IFRS measure. (2) Based on basic weighted average shares outstanding. (3) Consolidated net debt of $217.1 million includes $206.7 million with Advantage and $10.4 million with Entropy.

Operating Highlights Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating Production Crude oil (bbls/d) 3,035 2,168 2,527 2,012 Condensate (bbls/d) 1,368 1,049 1,134 1,078 NGLs (bbls/d) 3,174 3,230 2,913 3,160 Total liquids production (bbls/d) 7,577 6,447 6,574 6,250 Natural gas (Mcf/d) 339,709 286,328 309,060 297,503 Total production (boe/d) 64,195 54,168 58,083 55,834 Average realized prices (including realized derivatives) Natural gas ($/Mcf) (1) 2.95 4.61 3.40 5.51 Liquids ($/bbl) (1) 77.91 87.89 77.03 94.34 Operating Netback ($/boe) Natural gas and liquids sales (1) 23.83 47.23 24.85 47.71 Realized gains (losses) on derivatives (1) 1.02 (12.58) 1.84 (7.86) Processing and other income (1) 0.39 0.46 0.32 0.39 Net sales of purchased natural gas (1) – – (0.02) – Royalty expense (1) (1.55) (5.80) (2.03) (5.19) Operating expense (1) (3.85) (3.72) (3.89) (3.08) Transportation expense (1) (3.70) (4.48) (4.10) (4.43) Operating netback (1) 16.14 21.11 16.97 27.54

(1) Specified financial measure which is not a standardized measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar specified financial measures used by other entities. Please see “Specified Financial Measures” for the composition of such specified financial measure, an explanation of how such specified financial measure provides useful information to a reader and the purposes for which management of Advantage uses the specified financial measure, and/or where required, a reconciliation of the specified financial measure to the most directly comparable IFRS measure.

The Corporation’s unaudited consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 together with the notes thereto, and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 have been filed on www.sedarplus.ca and are available on the Corporation’s website at

https://www.advantageog.com/investors/financial-reports. Upon request, Advantage will provide a hard copy of any financial reports free of charge.

Forward-Looking Information and Advisory

The information in this press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or our future intentions or performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “continue”, “demonstrate”, “expect”, “may”, “can”, “will”, “believe”, “would” and similar expressions and include statements relating to, among other things, Advantage’s position, strategy and development plans and the benefits to be derived therefrom; the anticipated benefits to be derived from the Corporation’s hedging program; Advantage’s plans to maximize shareholder value by focusing on growing AFF per share through organic growth and share repurchases; Advantage’s anticipated annual compounded production growth and annual capital spending over the next three years; Advantage’s expectations that all free cash flow will be returned to its shareholders via share buybacks; Advantage’s expectations that its free cash flow will grow and that it will repurchase up to 5% of its outstanding shares in the fourth quarter; Advantage’s net debt target for the next three years; Advantage’s 2023 capital guidance; Advantage’s anticipated 2023 average production; and the Corporation’s expectations that it will continue to deliver clean, reliable, sustainable energy, and contribute to a reduction in global emissions by displacing high-carbon fuels. Advantage’s actual decisions, activities, results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements and accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur or, if any of them do, what benefits that Advantage will derive from them.

These statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Advantage’s control, including, but not limited to: changes in general economic, market and business conditions; industry conditions, including as a result of demand and supply effects remaining from the COVID-19 pandemic; actions by governmental or regulatory authorities including increasing taxes and changes in investment or other regulations; changes in tax laws, royalty regimes and incentive programs relating to the oil and gas industry; Advantage’s success at acquisition, exploitation and development of reserves; unexpected drilling results; changes in commodity prices, currency exchange rates, net capital expenditures, reserves or reserves estimates and debt service requirements; the occurrence of unexpected events involved in the exploration for, and the operation and development of, oil and gas properties, including hazards such as fire, explosion, blowouts, cratering, and spills, each of which could result in substantial damage to wells, production and processing facilities, other property and the environment or in personal injury; changes or fluctuations in production levels; delays in anticipated timing of drilling and completion of wells; individual well productivity; competition from other producers; the lack of availability of qualified personnel or management; credit risk; changes in laws and regulations including the adoption of new environmental laws and regulations and changes in how they are interpreted and enforced; our ability to comply with current and future environmental or other laws; stock market volatility and market valuations; liabilities inherent in oil and natural gas operations; competition for, among other things, capital, acquisitions of reserves, undeveloped lands and skilled personnel; incorrect assessments of the value of acquisitions; geological, technical, drilling and processing problems and other difficulties in producing petroleum reserves; ability to obtain required approvals of regulatory authorities; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; the risk that Advantage may not grow AFF per share through organic growth and share repurchases; the risk that the Corporation may not have sufficient financial resources to purchase its shares pursuant to its share buyback program in the future; the risk that Advantage’s annual compounded production growth over the next three years may be less than anticipated; the risk that Advantage’s annual capital spending over the next three years may be greater than anticipated; the risk that all free cash flow may not be returned to shareholders via share buybacks; the risk that Advantage’s free cash flow in the fourth quarter may be less than anticipated; the risk that Advantage’s net debt may be greater than anticipated; and the risk that Advantage’s 2023 average production may be less than anticipated. Many of these risks and uncertainties and additional risk factors are described in the Corporation’s Annual Information Form which is available at www.sedarplus.ca (“SEDAR+”) and www.advantageog.com. Readers are also referred to risk factors described in other documents Advantage files with Canadian securities authorities.

With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Advantage has made assumptions regarding, but not limited to: conditions in general economic and financial markets; the impact and duration thereof that the COVID-19 pandemic will have on (i) the demand for crude oil, NGLs and natural gas, (ii) the supply chain including the Corporation’s ability to obtain the equipment and services it requires, and (iii) the Corporation’s ability to produce, transport and/or sell its crude oil, NGLs and natural gas; effects of regulation by governmental agencies; current and future commodity prices and royalty regimes; the Corporation’s current and future hedging program; future exchange rates; royalty rates; future operating costs; future transportation costs and availability of product transportation capacity; availability of skilled labor; availability of drilling and related equipment; timing and amount of net capital expenditures; the impact of increasing competition; the price of crude oil and natural gas; the number of new wells required to achieve the budget objectives; that the Corporation will have sufficient cash flow, debt or equity sources or other financial resources required to fund its capital and operating expenditures and requirements as needed; that the Corporation’s conduct and results of operations will be consistent with its expectations; that the Corporation will have the ability to develop the Corporation’s properties in the manner currently contemplated; current or, where applicable, proposed assumed industry conditions, laws and regulations will continue in effect or as anticipated; that growth in adjusted funds flow per share will maximize shareholder value; that the Corporation will allocate its free cash flow to its share buyback program; that the Corporation will have sufficient financial resources to purchase its shares pursuant to its share buyback program in the future; and the estimates of the Corporation’s production and reserves volumes and the assumptions related thereto (including commodity prices and development costs) are accurate in all material respects. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of factors are not exhaustive.

This press release contains additional forward-looking statements which are estimates of Advantage’s annual compounded production growth, annual capital spending and net debt target for the next three years. The foregoing estimates are based on various assumptions and are provided for illustration only and are based on budgets and forecasts that have not been finalized and are subject to change and a variety of contingencies including prior years’ results. In addition, the foregoing estimates and assumptions underlying the 2024 and 2025 forecasts are management prepared only and have not been approved by the Board of Directors of Advantage. These forecasts are made as of the date of this press release and except as required by applicable securities laws, Advantage undertakes no obligation to update such forecasts.

The future acquisition by the Corporation of the Corporation’s common shares pursuant to its share buyback program, if any, and the level thereof is uncertain. Any decision to acquire common shares of the Corporation pursuant to the share buyback program will be subject to the discretion of the board of directors of the Corporation and may depend on a variety of factors, including, without limitation, the Corporation’s business performance, financial condition, financial requirements, growth plans, expected capital requirements and other conditions existing at such future time including, without limitation, contractual restrictions and satisfaction of the solvency tests imposed on the Corporation under applicable corporate law. There can be no assurance of the number of common shares of the Corporation that the Corporation will acquire pursuant to its share buyback program, if any, in the future.

Management has included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking information above and in its continuous disclosure filings on SEDAR+ in order to provide shareholders with a more complete perspective on Advantage’s future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Advantage’s actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that Advantage will derive therefrom. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of factors are not exhaustive. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and Advantage disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

This press release contains information that may be considered a financial outlook under applicable securities laws about the Corporation’s potential financial position, including, but not limited to, Advantage’s anticipated annual capital spending over the next three years; Advantage’s expectations that all free cash flow will be returned to shareholders via share buybacks; Advantage’s net debt target for the next three years; and Advantage’s 2023 capital guidance; all of which are subject to numerous assumptions, risk factors, limitations and qualifications, including those set forth in the above paragraphs. The actual results of operations of the Corporation and the resulting financial results will vary from the amounts set forth in this press release and such variations may be material. This information has been provided for illustration only and with respect to future periods are based on budgets and forecasts that are speculative and are subject to a variety of contingencies and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Accordingly, these estimates are not to be relied upon as indicative of future results. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to update such financial outlook. The financial outlook contained in this press release was made as of the date of this press release and was provided for the purpose of providing further information about the Corporation’s potential future business operations. Readers are cautioned that the financial outlook contained in this press release is not conclusive and is subject to change.

References in this press release to short-term production rates, such as IP30, are useful in confirming the presence of hydrocarbons, however such rates are not determinative of the rates at which such wells will commence production and decline thereafter and are not indicative of long-term performance or of ultimate recovery. Additionally, such rates may also include recovered “load oil” fluids used in well completion stimulation. While encouraging, readers are cautioned not to place reliance on such rates in calculating the aggregate production of Advantage.

Barrels of oil equivalent (boe) and thousand cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (mcfe) may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. Boe and mcfe conversion ratios have been calculated using a conversion rate of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas equivalent to one barrel of oil. A boe and mcfe conversion ratio of 6 mcf: 1 bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value.

References to natural gas, crude oil and condensate and NGLs production in this press release refer to conventional natural gas, light crude oil and medium crude oil and natural gas liquids product types, respectively, as defined in National Instrument 51-101.

Specified Financial Measures

Throughout this news release, Advantage discloses certain measures to analyze financial performance, financial position, and cash flow. These non-GAAP and other financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. The non-GAAP and other financial measures should not be considered to be more meaningful than GAAP measures which are determined in accordance with IFRS, such as net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss), cash provided by operating activities, and cash used in investing activities, as indicators of Advantage’s performance.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Funds Flow

The Corporation considers adjusted funds flow to be a useful measure of Advantage’s ability to generate cash from the production of natural gas and liquids, which may be used to settle outstanding debt and obligations, support future capital expenditures plans, or return capital to shareholders. Changes in non-cash working capital are excluded from adjusted funds flow as they may vary significantly between periods and are not considered to be indicative of the Corporation’s operating performance as they are a function of the timeliness of collecting receivables and paying payables. Expenditures on decommissioning liabilities are excluded from the calculation as the amount and timing of these expenditures are unrelated to current production and are partially discretionary due to the nature of our low liability. A reconciliation of the most directly comparable financial measure has been provided below:

Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 ($000) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash provided by operating activities 90,376 123,224 234,297 389,820 Expenditures on decommissioning liability 1,420 517 1,919 1,071 Changes in non-cash working capital (9,934) (27,090) (5,140) 1,694 Adjusted funds flow 81,862 96,651 231,076 392,585

Net Capital Expenditures

Net capital expenditures include total capital expenditures related to property, plant and equipment, exploration and evaluation assets and intangible assets. Management considers this measure reflective of actual capital activity for the period as it excludes changes in working capital related to other periods and excludes cash receipts on government grants. A reconciliation of the most directly comparable financial measure has been provided below:

Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 ($000) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash used in investing activities 49,886 42,822 223,915 200,525 Changes in non-cash working capital 11,348 15,697 18,943 (8,427) Project funding received – – – 5 Net capital expenditures 61,234 58,519 242,858 192,103

Free Cash Flow

Advantage computes free cash flow as adjusted funds flow less net capital expenditures. Advantage uses free cash flow as an indicator of the efficiency and liquidity of Advantage’s business by measuring its cash available after net capital expenditures to settle outstanding debt and obligations and potentially return capital to shareholders by paying dividends or buying back common shares. A reconciliation of the most directly comparable financial measure has been provided below:

Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 ($000) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash provided by operating activities 90,376 123,224 234,297 389,820 Cash used in investing activities (49,886) (42,822) (223,915) (200,525) Changes in non-cash working capital (21,282) (42,787) (24,083) 10,121 Expenditures on decommissioning liability 1,420 517 1,919 1,071 Project funding received – – – (5) Free cash flow 20,628 38,132 (11,782) 200,482

Operating Netback

Operating netback is comprised of natural gas and liquids sales, realized gains (losses) on derivatives, processing and other income, net sales of purchased natural gas, net of expenses resulting from field operations, including royalty expense, operating expense and transportation expense. Operating netback provides Management and users with a measure to compare the profitability of field operations between companies, development areas and specific wells. The composition of operating netback is as follows:

Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 ($000) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Natural gas and liquids sales 140,724 235,392 393,963 727,258 Realized gains (losses) on derivatives 6,010 (62,668) 29,103 (119,790) Processing and other income 2,303 2,276 5,143 5,991 Net sales of purchased natural gas – – (247) 70 Royalty expense (9,154) (28,882) (32,130) (79,103) Operating expense (22,758) (18,544) (61,729) (46,925) Transportation expense (21,833) (22,325) (64,939) (67,456) Operating netback 95,292 105,249 269,164 420,045

Non-GAAP Ratios

Adjusted Funds Flow per Share

Adjusted funds flow per share is derived by dividing adjusted funds flow by the basic weighted average shares outstanding of the Corporation. Management believes that adjusted funds flow per share provides investors an indicator of funds generated from the business that could be allocated to each shareholder’s equity position.

Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 ($000, except as otherwise indicated) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Adjusted funds flow 81,862 96,651 231,076 392,585 Weighted average shares outstanding (000) 167,702 186,717 167,434 189,305 Adjusted funds flow per share ($/share) 0.49 0.52 1.38 2.07

Adjusted Funds Flow per BOE

Adjusted funds flow per boe is derived by dividing adjusted funds flow by the total production in boe for the reporting period. Adjusted funds flow per boe is a useful ratio that allows users to compare the Corporation’s adjusted funds flow against other competitor corporations with different rates of production.

Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 ($000, except as otherwise indicated) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Adjusted funds flow 81,862 96,651 231,076 392,585 Total production (boe/d) 64,195 54,168 58,083 55,834 Days in period 92 92 273 273 Total production (boe) 5,905,940 4,983,456 15,856,659 15,242,682 Adjusted funds flow per BOE ($/boe) 13.86 19.39 14.57 25.76

Operating netback per BOE

Operating netback per boe is derived by dividing each component of operating netback by the total production in boe for the reporting period. Operating netback per boe provides Management and users with a measure to compare the profitability of field operations between companies, development areas and specific wells against other competitor corporations with different rates of production.

Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 ($000, except as otherwise indicated) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating netback 95,292 105,249 269,164 420,045 Total production (boe/d) 64,195 54,168 58,083 55,834 Days in period 92 92 273 273 Total production (boe) 5,905,940 4,983,456 15,856,659 15,242,682 Operating netback per BOE ($/boe) 16.14 21.11 16.97 27.54

Payout Ratio

Payout ratio is calculated by dividing net capital expenditures by adjusted funds flow. Advantage uses payout ratio as an indicator of the efficiency and liquidity of Advantage’s business by measuring its cash available after net capital expenditures to settle outstanding debt and obligations and potentially return capital to shareholders by paying dividends or buying back common shares.

Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 ($000, except as otherwise indicated) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net capital expenditures 61,234 58,519 242,858 192,103 Adjusted funds flow 81,862 96,651 231,076 392,585 Payout ratio 0.7 0.6 1.1 0.5

Net Debt to Adjusted Funds Flow Ratio

Net debt to adjusted funds flow is calculated by dividing net debt by adjusted fund flow for the previous four quarters. Net debt to adjusted funds flow is a coverage ratio that provides Management and users the ability to determine how long it would take the Corporation to repay its bank indebtedness if it devoted all its adjusted funds flow to debt repayment.

($000, except as otherwise indicated) September 30 2023 September 30 2022 Net Debt 217,064 82,432 Adjusted funds flow (prior four quarters) 355,281 463,812 Net debt to adjusted funds flow ratio 0.6 0.2

Capital Management Measures

Working capital

Working capital is a capital management financial measure that provides Management and users with a measure of the Corporation’s short-term operating liquidity. By excluding short-term derivatives and the current portion of provision and other liabilities, Management and users can determine if the Corporation’s energy operations are sufficient to cover the short-term operating requirements. Working capital is not a standardized measure and therefore may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures by other entities.

A summary of working capital as at September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022 is as follows:

September 30 2023 September 30 2022 Cash and cash equivalents 41,179 55,160 Trade and other receivables 49,229 82,342 Prepaid expenses and deposits 19,056 10,638 Trade and other accrued liabilities (79,648) (101,180) Working capital surplus 29,816 46,960

Net Debt

Net debt is a capital management financial measure that provides Management and users with a measure to assess the Corporation’s liquidity. Net debt is not a standardized measure and therefore may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures by other entities. Comparative figures have been restated to reflect the reclassification of deferred share units in trade and other accrued liabilities which affects net debt.

A summary of the reconciliation of net debt as at September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022 is as follows:

September 30 2023 September 30 2022 Bank indebtedness 226,127 113,804 Unsecured debentures 20,753 15,588 Working capital surplus deficit (29,816) (46,960) Net debt 217,064 82,432

Supplementary Financial Measures

Average Realized Prices

The Corporation discloses multiple average realized prices within this press release. The determination of these prices are as follows:

“Natural gas excluding derivatives” is comprised of natural gas sales, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Corporation’s natural gas production.

“Natural gas including derivatives” is comprised of natural gas sales, including realized gains (losses) on natural gas derivatives, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Corporation’s natural gas production.

“Crude Oil” is comprised of crude oil sales, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Corporation’s crude oil production.

“Condensate” is comprised of condensate sales, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Corporation’s condensate production.

“NGLs” is comprised of NGLs sales, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Corporation’s NGLs production.

“Total liquids excluding derivatives” is comprised of crude oil, condensate and NGLs sales, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Corporation’s crude oil, condensate and NGLs production.

“Total liquids including derivatives” is comprised of crude oil, condensate and NGLs sales, including realized gains (losses) on crude oil derivatives as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Corporation’s crude oil, condensate and NGLs production.

Dollars per BOE figures

Throughout this press release, the Corporation presents certain financial figures, in accordance with IFRS, stated in dollars per boe. These figures are determined by dividing the applicable financial figure as prescribed under IFRS by the Corporation’s total production for the respective period. Below is a list of figures which have been presented in this press release in $ per boe:

Natural gas and liquids sales per boe

Operating expense per boe

Realized gains (losses) on derivatives per boe

Royalty expense per boe

Net sales of purchased natural gas per boe

Processing and other income per boe

Transportation expense per boe

Abbreviations

Terms and abbreviations that are used in this press release that are not otherwise defined herein are provided below:

bbl(s) – barrel(s) bbls/d – barrels per day boe – barrels of oil equivalent (6 Mcf = 1 bbl) boe/d – barrels of oil equivalent per day Mcf – thousand cubic feet Mcf/d – thousand cubic feet per day Mcfe – thousand cubic feet equivalent (1 bbl = 6 Mcf) MMcf/d – million cubic feet per day Crude oil – Light Crude Oil and Medium Crude Oil as defined in National Instrument 51-101 “NGLs” & “condensate” – Natural Gas Liquids as defined in National Instrument 51-101 Natural gas – Conventional Natural Gas as defined in National Instrument 51-101 Liquids – Total of crude oil, condensate and NGLs IP30 – average initial production rate over 30 consecutive days AECO – a notional market point on TransCanada Pipeline Limited’s NGTL system where the purchase and sale of natural gas is transacted

