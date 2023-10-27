Chevron reports third quarter 2023 results

Reported earnings of $6.5 billion; adjusted earnings of $5.7 billion

Acquired PDC Energy, Inc. and majority interest in ACES Delta, LLC

Record year-to-date cash returned to shareholders of $20.0 billion

Announced agreement to acquire Hess Corporation

SAN RAMON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) reported earnings of $6.5 billion ($3.48 per share – diluted) for third quarter 2023, compared with $11.2 billion ($5.78 per share – diluted) in third quarter 2022. Included in the current quarter were a one-time tax benefit of $560 million in Nigeria and pension settlement costs of $40 million. Foreign currency effects increased earnings by $285 million. Adjusted earnings of $5.7 billion ($3.05 per share – diluted) in third quarter 2023 compared to adjusted earnings of $10.8 billion ($5.56 per share – diluted) in third quarter 2022. See Attachment 4 for a reconciliation of adjusted earnings.

Earnings & Cash Flow Summary YTD Unit 3Q 2023 2Q 2023 3Q 2022 3Q 2023 3Q 2022 Total Earnings / (Loss) $ MM $ 6,526 $ 6,010 $ 11,231 $ 19,110 $ 29,112 Upstream $ MM $ 5,755 $ 4,936 $ 9,307 $ 15,852 $ 24,798 Downstream $ MM $ 1,683 $ 1,507 $ 2,530 $ 4,990 $ 6,383 All Other $ MM $ (912 ) $ (433 ) $ (606 ) $ (1,732 ) $ (2,069 ) Earnings Per Share – Diluted $/Share $ 3.48 $ 3.20 $ 5.78 $ 10.14 $ 14.95 Adjusted Earnings (1) $ MM $ 5,721 $ 5,775 $ 10,784 $ 18,240 $ 28,692 Adjusted Earnings Per Share – Diluted (1) $/Share $ 3.05 $ 3.08 $ 5.56 $ 9.68 $ 14.74 Cash Flow From Operations (CFFO) $ B $ 9.7 $ 6.3 $ 15.3 $ 23.2 $ 37.1 CFFO Excluding Working Capital (1) $ B $ 8.9 $ 9.4 $ 13.7 $ 27.4 $ 35.9 (1) See non-GAAP reconciliation in attachments

“We delivered another quarter of solid financial results and strong cash returns to shareholders,” said Mike Wirth, Chevron’s chairman and chief executive officer. Earnings have exceeded $5 billion, and ROCE has been greater than 12 percent for nine consecutive quarters. Cash returned to shareholders totaled $20 billion year-to-date, 27 percent higher than last year’s record total for the same period.

“The acquisition of PDC Energy strengthened our position in important U.S. production basins,” Wirth continued. The DJ Basin now ranks among Chevron’s top-five producing assets. “We also acquired a majority stake in ACES Delta, LLC, the United States’ largest green hydrogen production and storage hub,” Wirth commented.

“Chevron is delivering strong financial results while also investing to profitably grow our traditional and new energy businesses to drive superior value for shareholders,” Wirth concluded.

Financial and Business Highlights YTD Unit 3Q 2023 2Q 2023 3Q 2022 3Q 2023 3Q 2022 Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) % 14.5 % 13.4 % 25.0 % 14.0 % 22.3 % Capital Expenditures (Capex) $ B $ 4.7 $ 3.8 $ 3.0 $ 11.5 $ 8.1 Affiliate Capex $ B $ 0.8 $ 1.0 $ 0.8 $ 2.7 $ 2.4 Free Cash Flow (1) $ B $ 5.0 $ 2.5 $ 12.3 $ 11.7 $ 29.0 Free Cash Flow ex. working capital (1) $ B $ 4.2 $ 5.7 $ 10.7 $ 15.9 $ 27.8 Debt Ratio (end of period) % 11.1 % 12.0 % 13.0 % 11.1 % 13.0 % Net Debt Ratio (1) (end of period) % 8.1 % 7.0 % 4.9 % 8.1 % 4.9 % Net Oil-Equivalent Production MBOED 3,146 2,959 3,027 3,028 2,995 (1) See non-GAAP reconciliation in attachments

Financial Highlights

Third quarter 2023 earnings decreased compared to third quarter 2022 primarily due to lower upstream realizations and lower margins on refined product sales.

Sales and other operating revenues in third quarter 2023 were $51.9 billion, down from $63.5 billion in the year-ago period primarily due to lower commodity prices.

Worldwide net oil-equivalent production was up 4 percent from the year-ago quarter primarily due to the acquisition of PDC Energy, Inc.

Capex in the third quarter of 2023 was up over 50 percent from the year-ago period. This includes approximately $400 million of inorganic spend largely due to the acquisition of a majority stake in ACES Delta, LLC, but excludes the acquisition of PDC Energy, Inc.

Quarterly shareholder distributions were $6.2 billion during the quarter, including dividends of $2.9 billion and share repurchases of $3.4 billion. Share repurchases were lower than the prior quarter due to restrictions related to the acquisition of PDC Energy, Inc.

The company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of one dollar and fifty-one cents ($1.51) per share, payable December 11, 2023, to all holders of common stock as shown on the transfer records of the corporation at the close of business on November 17, 2023.

Business Highlights

Completed the acquisition of PDC Energy, Inc., enhancing the company’s strong presence in the DJ and Permian Basins in the United States.

Completed the acquisition of a majority stake in ACES Delta, LLC, which is developing a lower carbon intensity hydrogen production and storage hub in Utah.

Converted the diesel hydrotreater at the El Segundo, California refinery to process either 100 percent renewable or traditional feedstocks.

Started operations on a solar power project with a joint venture partner in New Mexico to provide lower carbon energy for the Permian Basin.

Announced a definitive agreement to acquire Hess Corporation, which is expected to strengthen Chevron’s long-term performance by adding world-class assets and people.

Segment Highlights Upstream YTD U.S. Upstream Unit 3Q 2023 2Q 2023 3Q 2022 3Q 2023 3Q 2022 Earnings / (Loss) $ MM $ 2,074 $ 1,640 $ 3,398 $ 5,495 $ 10,004 Net Oil-Equivalent Production MBOED 1,407 1,219 1,176 1,265 1,177 Liquids Production MBD 1,028 916 891 941 886 Natural Gas Production MMCFD 2,275 1,817 1,708 1,947 1,747 Liquids Realization $/BBL $ 62 $ 56 $ 76 $ 59 $ 80 Natural Gas Realization $/MCF $ 1.39 $ 1.23 $ 7.05 $ 1.69 $ 5.76

U.S. upstream earnings were lower than a year ago, primarily on lower realizations partially offset by earnings associated with PDC Energy, Inc.

U.S. net oil-equivalent production was up 20 percent from third quarter 2022 and set a new quarterly record, primarily due to the acquisition of PDC Energy, Inc., which added 179,000 oil-equivalent barrels per day during the quarter, and net production increases in the Permian Basin.

YTD International Upstream Unit 3Q 2023 2Q 2023 3Q 2022 3Q 2023 3Q 2022 Earnings / (Loss) (1) $ MM $ 3,681 $ 3,296 $ 5,909 $ 10,357 $ 14,794 Net Oil-Equivalent Production MBOED 1,739 1,740 1,851 1,763 1,817 Liquids Production MBD 803 827 816 826 824 Natural Gas Production MMCFD 5,616 5,478 6,212 5,621 5,960 Liquids Realization $/BBL $ 76 $ 68 $ 89 $ 71 $ 95 Natural Gas Realization $/MCF $ 6.96 $ 7.50 $ 10.36 $ 7.81 $ 9.56 (1) Includes foreign currency effects $ MM $ 584 $ 10 $ 440 $ 538 $ 899

International upstream earnings were lower than a year ago primarily due to lower realizations and lower sales volumes, partially offset by a favorable one-time tax benefit of $560 million in Nigeria and foreign currency effects.

Net oil-equivalent production was down 112,000 barrels per day from a year earlier primarily due to higher impacts from turnarounds, shutdowns and normal field declines.

Downstream

YTD U.S. Downstream Unit 3Q 2023 2Q 2023 3Q 2022 3Q 2023 3Q 2022 Earnings / (Loss) $ MM $ 1,376 $ 1,081 $ 1,288 $ 3,434 $ 4,214 Refinery Crude Oil Inputs MBD 961 962 779 938 858 Refined Product Sales MBD 1,303 1,295 1,248 1,283 1,226

U.S. downstream earnings were higher compared to a year ago primarily due to higher margins on refined product sales.

Refinery crude oil inputs increased 23 percent from the year-ago period primarily due to the absence of 2022 turnaround activity at the Richmond, California refinery.

Refinery product sales were up 4 percent from the year-ago period, primarily due to higher demand for jet fuel.

YTD International Downstream Unit 3Q 2023 2Q 2023 3Q 2022 3Q 2023 3Q 2022 Earnings / (Loss) (1) $ MM $ 307 $ 426 $ 1,242 $ 1,556 $ 2,169 Refinery Crude Oil Inputs MBD 625 623 651 625 635 Refined Product Sales MBD 1,431 1,453 1,437 1,448 1,367 (1) Includes foreign currency effects $ MM $ 24 $ 4 $ 179 $ 46 $ 347

International downstream earnings were lower compared to a year ago primarily due to lower margins on refined product sales and lower favorable foreign currency effects.

Refinery crude oil inputs decreased 4 percent from the year-ago period as refinery runs decreased due to planned shutdowns.

Refinery product sales were flat relative to the year-ago period due to higher jet fuel sales resulting from increased air travel offset by lower demand for gasoline.

All Other

YTD All Other Unit 3Q 2023 2Q 2023 3Q 2022 3Q 2023 3Q 2022 Net charges (1) $ MM $ (912 ) $ (433 ) $ (606 ) $ (1,732 ) $ (2,069 ) (1) Includes foreign currency effects $ MM $ (323 ) $ (4 ) $ 5 $ (329 ) $ (172 )

All Other consists of worldwide cash management and debt financing activities, corporate administrative functions, insurance operations, real estate activities and technology companies.

Net charges increased compared to a year ago primarily due to unfavorable foreign currency effects and unfavorable tax items, partially offset by lower pension settlement costs.

Chevron is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy is essential to enabling human progress. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. We aim to grow our traditional oil and gas business, lower the carbon intensity of our operations and grow new lower carbon businesses in renewable fuels, hydrogen, carbon capture, offsets and other emerging technologies. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.

NOTICE

Chevron’s discussion of third quarter 2023 earnings with security analysts will take place on Friday, October 27, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. PT. A webcast of the meeting will be available in a listen-only mode to individual investors, media, and other interested parties on Chevron’s website at www.chevron.com under the “Investors” section. Prepared remarks for today’s call, additional financial and operating information and other complementary materials will be available prior to the call at approximately 3:30 a.m. PT and located under “Events and Presentations” in the “Investors” section on the Chevron website.

As used in this news release, the term “Chevron” and such terms as “the company,” “the corporation,” “our,” “we,” “us” and “its” may refer to Chevron Corporation, one or more of its consolidated subsidiaries, or to all of them taken as a whole. All of these terms are used for convenience only and are not intended as a precise description of any of the separate companies, each of which manages its own affairs.

Please visit Chevron’s website and Investor Relations page at www.chevron.com and www.chevron.com/investors, LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/chevron, Twitter: @Chevron, Facebook: www.facebook.com/chevron, and Instagram: www.instagram.com/chevron, where Chevron often discloses important information about the company, its business, and its results of operations.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures – This news release includes adjusted earnings/(loss), which reflect earnings or losses excluding significant non-operational items including impairment charges, write-offs, severance costs, gains on asset sales, unusual tax items, effects of pension settlements and curtailments, foreign currency effects and other special items. We believe it is useful for investors to consider this measure in comparing the underlying performance of our business across periods. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss) as prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation to net income (loss) attributable to Chevron Corporation is shown in Attachment 4.

This news release also includes cash flow from operations excluding working capital, free cash flow and free cash flow excluding working capital. Cash flow from operations excluding working capital is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less net changes in operating working capital, and represents cash generated by operating activities excluding the timing impacts of working capital. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures and generally represents the cash available to creditors and investors after investing in the business. Free cash flow excluding working capital is defined as net cash provided by operating activities excluding working capital less capital expenditures and generally represents the cash available to creditors and investors after investing in the business excluding the timing impacts of working capital. The company believes these measures are useful to monitor the financial health of the company and its performance over time. Reconciliations of cash flow from operations excluding working capital, free cash flow and free cash flow excluding working capital are shown in Attachment 3.

This news release also includes net debt ratio. Net debt ratio is defined as total debt less cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities as a percentage of total debt less cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities, plus Chevron Corporation stockholders’ equity, which indicates the company’s leverage, net of its cash balances. The company believes this measure is useful to monitor the strength of the company’s balance sheet. A reconciliation of net debt ratio is shown in Attachment 2.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS RELEVANT TO FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSE OF “SAFE HARBOR” PROVISIONS OF THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to Chevron’s operations and energy transition plans that are based on management’s current expectations, estimates and projections about the petroleum, chemicals and other energy-related industries. Words or phrases such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets,” “advances,” “commits,” “drives,” “aims,” “forecasts,” “projects,” “believes,” “approaches,” “seeks,” “schedules,” “estimates,” “positions,” “pursues,” “progress,” “may,” “can,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “budgets,” “outlook,” “trends,” “guidance,” “focus,” “on track,” “goals,” “objectives,” “strategies,” “opportunities,” “poised,” “potential,” “ambitions,” “aspires” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the company’s control and are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. The reader should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Unless legally required, Chevron undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are: changing crude oil and natural gas prices and demand for the company’s products, and production curtailments due to market conditions; crude oil production quotas or other actions that might be imposed by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producing countries; technological advancements; changes to government policies in the countries in which the company operates; public health crises, such as pandemics (including coronavirus (COVID-19)) and epidemics, and any related government policies and actions; disruptions in the company’s global supply chain, including supply chain constraints and escalation of the cost of goods and services; changing economic, regulatory and political environments in the various countries in which the company operates; general domestic and international economic, market and political conditions, including the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the war between Israel and Hamas and the global response to these hostilities; changing refining, marketing and chemicals margins; actions of competitors or regulators; timing of exploration expenses; timing of crude oil liftings; the competitiveness of alternate-energy sources or product substitutes; development of large carbon capture and offset markets; the results of operations and financial condition of the company’s suppliers, vendors, partners and equity affiliates; the inability or failure of the company’s joint-venture partners to fund their share of operations and development activities; the potential failure to achieve expected net production from existing and future crude oil and natural gas development projects; potential delays in the development, construction or start-up of planned projects; the potential disruption or interruption of the company’s operations due to war (including the war between Israel and Hamas and related military operations), accidents, political events, civil unrest, severe weather, cyber threats, terrorist acts, or other natural or human causes beyond the company’s control; the potential liability for remedial actions or assessments under existing or future environmental regulations and litigation; significant operational, investment or product changes undertaken or required by existing or future environmental statutes and regulations, including international agreements and national or regional legislation and regulatory measures to limit or reduce greenhouse gas emissions; the potential liability resulting from pending or future litigation; the ability to successfully integrate the operations of the company and PDC Energy, Inc. and achieve the anticipated benefits from the transaction, including the expected incremental annual free cash flow; the risk that Hess Corporation (Hess) stockholders do not approve the potential transaction, and the risk that regulatory approvals are not obtained or are obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated by the company and Hess; potential delays in consummating the potential transaction, including as a result of regulatory approvals; the company’s ability to integrate Hess’ operations in a successful manner and in the expected time period; the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits and projected synergies of the potential transaction will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; the company’s future acquisitions or dispositions of assets or shares or the delay or failure of such transactions to close based on required closing conditions; the potential for gains and losses from asset dispositions or impairments; government mandated sales, divestitures, recapitalizations, taxes and tax audits, tariffs, sanctions, changes in fiscal terms or restrictions on scope of company operations; foreign currency movements compared with the U.S. dollar; higher inflation and related impacts; material reductions in corporate liquidity and access to debt markets; the receipt of required Board authorizations to implement capital allocation strategies, including future stock repurchase programs and dividend payments; the effects of changed accounting rules under generally accepted accounting principles promulgated by rule-setting bodies; the company’s ability to identify and mitigate the risks and hazards inherent in operating in the global energy industry; and the factors set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” on pages 20 through 26 of the company’s 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed in this news release could also have material adverse effects on forward-looking statements.

Attachment 1 CHEVRON CORPORATION – FINANCIAL REVIEW (Millions of Dollars, Except Per-Share Amounts) (unaudited) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME(1) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME 2023 2022 2023 2022 Sales and other operating revenues $ 51,922 $ 63,508 $ 147,980 $ 181,194 Income (loss) from equity affiliates 1,313 2,410 4,141 6,962 Other income (loss) 845 726 1,648 1,623 Total Revenues and Other Income 54,080 66,644 153,769 189,779 COSTS AND OTHER DEDUCTIONS Purchased crude oil and products 32,328 38,751 90,719 112,846 Operating expenses (2) 7,553 7,593 21,717 21,430 Exploration expenses 301 116 660 521 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 4,025 4,201 11,072 11,555 Taxes other than on income 1,021 1,046 3,158 3,168 Interest and debt expense 114 128 349 393 Total Costs and Other Deductions 45,342 51,835 127,675 149,913 Income (Loss) Before Income Tax Expense 8,738 14,809 26,094 39,866 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,183 3,571 6,926 10,636 Net Income (Loss) 6,555 11,238 19,168 29,230 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 29 7 58 118 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHEVRON CORPORATION $ 6,526 $ 11,231 $ 19,110 $ 29,112 (1) Prior year data has been reclassified in certain cases to conform to the 2023 presentation basis. (2) Includes operating expense, selling, general and administrative expense, and other components of net periodic benefit costs. PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Chevron Corporation – Basic $ 3.48 $ 5.81 $ 10.18 $ 15.02 – Diluted $ 3.48 $ 5.78 $ 10.14 $ 14.95 Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding (000’s) – Basic 1,870,963 1,932,238 1,876,532 1,938,524 – Diluted 1,877,104 1,940,002 1,884,407 1,947,201 Note: Shares outstanding (excluding 14 million associated with Chevron’s Benefit Plan Trust) were 1,874 million and 1,901 million at September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.

EARNINGS BY MAJOR OPERATING AREA Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Upstream United States $ 2,074 $ 3,398 $ 5,495 $ 10,004 International 3,681 5,909 10,357 14,794 Total Upstream 5,755 9,307 15,852 24,798 Downstream United States 1,376 1,288 3,434 4,214 International 307 1,242 1,556 2,169 Total Downstream 1,683 2,530 4,990 6,383 All Other (912 ) (606 ) (1,732 ) (2,069 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHEVRON CORPORATION $ 6,526 $ 11,231 $ 19,110 $ 29,112

Attachment 2 CHEVRON CORPORATION – FINANCIAL REVIEW (Millions of Dollars) (unaudited) SELECTED BALANCE SHEET ACCOUNT DATA (Preliminary) September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,797 $ 17,678 Marketable securities $ 141 $ 223 Total assets $ 263,927 $ 257,709 Total debt $ 20,559 $ 23,339 Total Chevron Corporation stockholders’ equity $ 165,265 $ 159,282 Noncontrolling interests $ 983 $ 960 SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS Total debt plus total stockholders’ equity $ 185,824 $ 182,621 Debt ratio (Total debt / Total debt plus stockholders’ equity) 11.1 % 12.8 % Adjusted debt (Total debt less cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities) $ 14,621 $ 5,438 Adjusted debt plus total stockholders’ equity $ 179,886 $ 164,720 Net debt ratio (Adjusted debt / Adjusted debt plus total stockholders’ equity) 8.1 % 3.3 %

