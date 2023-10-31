Digital Confined Space Monitoring: A High-Tech Approach to Safety

Irwin’s Digital Confined Space Monitoring (DCSM) is the high-tech and fully digital mobile solution that allows your company to safely monitor and manage confined spaces with less resources. Irwin’s offers you a modular system with innovative functionality for registration, communication and observation, both inside and outside confined spaces.

Digital Confined Space Monitoring provides you with higher levels of safety, control and efficiency, leading to fewer people taking risks.

DCSM consists of 4 parts:

Access Control Badge Readers: allow authorized workers to access a confined space using their HID badges. When a badge is scanned, a red/green light indicates whether the worker can access the confined space. Internal & External Two Way Communication Intercoms: allow for two-way communication between the confined space entrants and the attendants at the monitoring station. Video Surveillance: Infrared cameras installed both inside and outside the confined space allow for enhanced visibility of the workers’ safety status. Continuous Gas Detection & Monitoring: provides real-time data on the atmospheric hazards allowing the internal evacuation alarm to be activated remotely so that the entrants can exit the confined space in a safe and timely manner.

Use Cases

Incident & Investigation

Visibility will dramatically improve the quality, correctness, and speed at which you can identify incident causation.

Behaviour Observations

Remotely act on behavioural observations that would traditionally require physical CSE.

Additional Resources for Rescue Personnel

In the event of an emergency, visual conditions, environment readings, and remote communication would greatly assist in a rescue scenario.

Continuous Gas Monitoring

Measuring conditions on a continuous basis for toxic, harmful gases, temperature changes, humidity 24/7, assists in the issuing of Safe Work Permits and easing the burden on personnel to perform intermittent tests.

Using displayed information to identify changing conditions and promptly act to prevent emergencies, while ensuring proper ventilation is in place is crucial.

Population, Time, and Attendance

Confined space work entails a more than just risk to health and safety. The financial risks associated with scheduling and planning are often times emphasized by the inefficient nature of confined space critical work. By leveraging the software driving digital entry and exit logs

associated with DCSM technology, Irwin’s Safety is able to mitigate those planning and scheduling risks by providing valuable data to make informed decisions for real-time and future efficiency improvements.

Labour Shortage Mitigation

DCSM technology allows twelve confined spaces to be monitored by two workers, affecting a reduction of confined space labour requirements by 80%. Less confined space workers means less exposure hours to inherent project risks and less reliance on entry-level worker positions to execute critical project scope.

