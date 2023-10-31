ELM Takes Great Care in Abandoning Pipelines on Active Oil and Gas Sites

Abandoning pipelines on active oil and gas sites is a critical aspect of responsible resource management and environmental stewardship. It does not come without inherent risks, by prioritizing responsible pipeline abandonment practices, ELM Inc. (“ELM”) mitigates safety risks, safeguards the environment, ensures compliance with regulations, optimizes resource usage, and upholds its clients’ reputations for ethical and sustainable operations.

ELM’s experience in decommissioning operations within live sites and facilities has ensured that all our operations are completed with the utmost care and concern for the wellbeing of our workers and the communities where we conduct our business. ELM’s past project scopes have involved complex situations for isolation and cleaning of lines that have ranged in size from 2” to 48” pipelines. Our expert team has successfully completed these sensitive operations throughout the Prairies and Western Canada. ELM’s team of Project Managers and Field Consultants were successful in completing all projects safely and under budget.

What is the main consideration in abandonment on active sites?

Safety First. Safety is always the overriding priority when properly isolating pipelines on active oil and gas sites and facilities. Active pipelines pose inherent risks, including high pressures, leaks, corrosion, and high potential for incidents. When no longer active, pipelines must be cleaned, purged, and sealed to prevent hazardous material release. Neglecting abandonment of pipelines can lead to catastrophic incidents. Any operations within a live site or facility require a heightened level of safety awareness and thorough hazard assessments to competently coordinate a proper execution plan.

How does regulatory compliance impact the abandonment of pipelines in the oil and gas sector?

Regulatory compliance is a key driver for proper pipeline abandonment; numerous regulations govern the decommissioning and abandonment of oil and gas infrastructure within active, operating sites. Adhering to these regulations ensures that pipelines are abandoned safely and in an environmentally responsible manner. Companies that fail to comply with these regulations face legal consequences, financial penalties, and reputational damage.

