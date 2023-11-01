Enbridge declares quarterly dividends

The Board also declared the following quarterly dividends for Enbridge Inc. Preferred Shares. All dividends are payable on December 1, 2023 to shareholders of record on November 15, 2023. All amounts shown are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.
|
Common Shares
|
$0.8875
|
Preference Shares, Series A
|
$0.34375
|
Preference Shares, Series B
|
$0.32513
|
Preference Shares, Series D
|
$0.33825
|
Preference Shares, Series F
|
$0.34613
|
Preference Shares, Series G
|
$0.47245
|
Preference Shares, Series H
|
$0.38200
|
Preference Shares, Series I
|
$0.44814
|
Preference Shares, Series L
|
US$0.36612
|
Preference Shares, Series N
|
$0.31788
|
Preference Shares, Series P
|
$0.27369
|
Preference Shares, Series R
|
$0.25456
|
Preference Shares, Series 1
|
US$0.41898
|
Preference Shares, Series 3
|
$0.23356
|
Preference Shares, Series 5
|
US$0.33596
|
Preference Shares, Series 7
|
$0.27806
|
Preference Shares, Series 9
|
$0.25606
|
Preference Shares, Series 11
|
$0.24613
|
Preference Shares, Series 13
|
$0.19019
|
Preference Shares, Series 15
|
$0.18644
|
Preference Shares, Series 19
|
$0.38825
About Enbridge Inc.
At Enbridge, we safely connect millions of people to the energy they rely on every day, fueling quality of life through our North American natural gas, oil or renewable power networks and our growing European offshore wind portfolio. We’re investing in modern energy delivery infrastructure to sustain access to secure, affordable energy and building on two decades of experience in renewable energy to advance new technologies including wind and solar power, hydrogen, renewable natural gas and carbon capture and storage. We’re committed to reducing the carbon footprint of the energy we deliver, and to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Enbridge’s common shares trade under the symbol ENB on the Toronto (TSX) and New York (NYSE) stock exchanges. To learn more, visit us at enbridge.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Media
Toll Free: (888) 992-0997
Email: media@enbridge.com
Investment Community
Toll Free: (800) 481-2804
Email: investor.relations@enbridge.com
