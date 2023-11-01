InPlay Oil Corp. confirms monthly dividend for November 2023

About InPlay Oil Corp.

InPlay is a junior oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in Alberta focused on light oil production. The company operates long-lived, low-decline properties with drilling development and enhanced oil recovery potential as well as undeveloped lands with exploration possibilities. The common shares of InPlay trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol IPO and the OTCQX Exchange under the symbol IPOOF.

For further information please contact:

Doug Bartole President and Chief Executive Officer InPlay Oil Corp. Telephone: (587) 955-0632 www.inplayoil.com Darren Dittmer Chief Financial Officer InPlay Oil Corp. Telephone: (587) 955-0634

SOURCE InPlay Oil Corp.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2023/01/c0476.html