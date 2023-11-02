BRITT RADIUS Legacy Continues: Leadership Transition Marks New Chapter

Calgary, Alberta – November 2, 2023

BRITT RADIUS a renowned leader in the Land industry, will undergo a significant leadership transition, as CEO, Brittney Ramsay, and CFO, Breanne Ramsay, have made the heartfelt decision to step away from their roles. Brittney and Breanne have chosen to prioritize their family life and be more present with their children. This decision, while personally significant, exemplifies the values that have always been at the core of BRITT RADIUS – “we are a company that places importance on living authentically and in alignment with our values, ensuring that we can make the greatest positive impact in our communities”. As BRITT RADIUS continues its operations in Canada and the US, this focus will remain at the forefront.

As they prepare to transition into a new chapter of their lives, Brittney and Breanne will ensure a seamless handover to the company’s current Chief Operating Officer, Dayna Morgan, who will move into the role of President and Chief Executive Officer. Dayna has been an integral part of BRITT RADIUS for 24 years, contributing significantly to its growth and success and is committed to upholding the values and legacy of the organization. With a passion for innovation and a deep understanding of the industry and the company’s culture, Dayna will continue to lead the company into the future. VP Operations & Client Delivery, Kim Bloomfield, who has 17 years of experience with BRITT RADIUS, will play a key role in this transition and continuing to support BRITT RADIUS’ clients and team.

BRITT RADIUS was founded in 1986 by Ray Ramsay with a commitment to excellence and customer service. The company’s success over the past 37 years is a testament to his vision and values. Following his departure from the company, his daughters, Brittney and Breanne, and long-time employee, Dayna, assumed leadership roles, steering the company through challenges and successes alike, carrying forward his legacy with great dedication and their own flare. The three women have worked collaboratively, as business partners, in executive leadership roles for the past 12 years and maintain a deep love and respect for each other.

In a joint statement, Brittney and Breanne express their gratitude and sincere appreciation for the opportunities BRITT RADIUS has provided them, grateful for the opportunity and support to make this choice:

“The legacy of our family and BRITT RADIUS is one that we cherish. We believe that nurturing the next generation, both within our family and within the company, is the most fitting way to honor the legacy of the company and our Dad. We are eternally grateful for the support, trust, and dedication of our remarkable team and the continued loyalty of our clients and strategic partners. Our decision to step away is deeply personal, rooted in our desire to be present and involved parents to our children. We are grateful to have the opportunity to make this choice, and we feel an immense responsibility to use this privilege to support our family during these formative years. We firmly believe that nurturing strong family bonds is a valuable investment in our shared future. And we are thrilled that Dayna will continue to nurture BRITT RADIUS. We are so very proud of her, just as our Dad would be. “

This transition has undergone an extended period of development and has been implemented behind the scenes to guarantee a seamless shift. Dayna will officially assume the role of President and CEO as of December 11, 2023; the company’s 37th anniversary. Brittney will remain involved with BRITT RADIUS in a senior advisory role, offering insights and support to ensure a smooth transition and continued success of the company. Breanne will transition out of her current role in the coming months, remaining accessible and involved as required moving forward.

Dayna expressed her dedication to BRITT RADIUS saying, “I am honored and excited to take on this new role and continue to build upon the foundations laid by Ray, Brittney, and Breanne. We are known for our industry leadership, unique culture, quality people, and a tailored client experience. I am committed to carrying that legacy forward, and passionate about continuing to remain service centric, and provide a supportive and rewarding work environment for our team.”

BRITT RADIUS expresses its heartfelt gratitude to Brittney and Breanne for their exceptional leadership, dedication, and the privilege of having them as stewards of the company. Their legacy of family and professional excellence will remain an enduring part of BRITT RADIUS’ identity.

www.brittradius.com