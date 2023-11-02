Enerplus announces third quarter 2023 results; increases 2023 production guidance

All amounts in this news release are presented in United States dollars unless otherwise specified. All financial information contained within this news release has been prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Production information, unless otherwise stated, is presented on a net basis (after deduction of royalty obligations). This news release includes forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Readers are advised to review the “Forward-Looking Information and Statements” at the conclusion of this news release. Readers are also referred to “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” at the end of this news release for information regarding the presentation of the financial and operational information in this news release, as well as the use of certain financial measures that do not have standard meaning under U.S. GAAP and “Notice Regarding Information Contained in this News Release”, “Non-GAAP Measures” in Enerplus’ third quarter 2023 MD&A for supplementary financial measures, which information is incorporated by reference to this news release. A copy of Enerplus’ 2023 interim and 2022 annual Financial Statements and associated MD&A are or will be available on our website at www.enerplus.com, under our profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the EDGAR website at www.sec.gov.

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 2, 2023 /CNW/ – Enerplus Corporation (“Enerplus” or the “Company”) (TSX: ERF) (NYSE: ERF) today announced financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2023 and increased production guidance. The Company reported third quarter 2023 cash flow from operating activities and adjusted funds flow of $212.2 million and $263.7 million, respectively, compared to $409.9 million and $355.6 million, respectively, in the third quarter of 2022. Cash flow from operating activities and adjusted funds flow decreased from the same period in 2022 primarily due to lower realized commodity prices and production.

HIGHLIGHTS

Third quarter total production was 103,192 BOE per day (up 8% from the prior quarter) including liquids production of 66,625 barrels per day (up 14% from the prior quarter)

Adjusted funds flow was $263.7 million in the third quarter, which exceeded capital spending of $121.4 million , generating free cash flow (1) of $142.3 million

in the third quarter, which exceeded capital spending of , generating free cash flow of Total return of capital to shareholders during the third quarter was $67.7 million (inclusive of share repurchases and dividends), with $200.8 million returned through the first three quarters of 2023

(inclusive of share repurchases and dividends), with returned through the first three quarters of 2023 On track to return approximately 70% of full-year 2023 free cash flow to shareholders which is expected to result in fourth quarter return of capital of approximately $100 million , based on the current commodity price environment. Enerplus has repurchased $41 million of stock in the fourth quarter through November 1 , with additional repurchases planned

, based on the current commodity price environment. Enerplus has repurchased of stock in the fourth quarter through , with additional repurchases planned 2023 total production and liquids production guidance was increased by 2,000 BOE per day and 1,000 barrels per day at the midpoint, respectively, due to continued strong operational performance

2023 capital spending guidance was narrowed to $520 to $540 million (from the previous range of $510 to $550 million )

to (from the previous range of to ) Enerplus expects to exceed its 2030 scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions intensity reduction target this year, representing an approximate 40% reduction from the 2021 baseline (and 55% from 2019)

“Enerplus’ third quarter results demonstrate our consistent operational execution and the capital efficient well productivity from our high-quality Bakken asset,” said Ian C. Dundas, President and CEO. “We expect a solid finish to the year with annual production growth in North Dakota tracking 9%, capital spending on budget, and a robust free cash flow profile that supports an increase in the pace of share repurchases in the fourth quarter.”

THIRD QUARTER SUMMARY

Production in the third quarter of 2023 was 103,192 BOE per day, an increase of 8% compared to the prior quarter and 4% lower than the same period a year ago. Crude oil and natural gas liquids production in the third quarter of 2023 was 66,625 barrels per day, an increase of 14% compared to the prior quarter and 3% lower than the same period a year ago. Production increased from the prior quarter primarily due to strong well productivity and operational execution in North Dakota. Production was lower compared to the prior year period as a result of the sale of substantially all of Enerplus’ Canadian assets in the fourth quarter of 2022 and limited capital activity in the Marcellus in 2023.

Enerplus reported third quarter 2023 net income of $127.7 million, or $0.61 per share (basic), compared to net income of $305.9 million, or $1.32 per share (basic), in the same period in 2022. Adjusted net income(1) for the third quarter of 2023 was $137.2 million, or $0.65 per share (basic), compared to $207.9 million, or $0.90 per share (basic), during the same period in 2022. Net income and adjusted net income were lower compared to the prior year period primarily due to lower realized commodity prices and production during the third quarter of 2023.

Enerplus’ third quarter 2023 realized Bakken crude oil price differential was $0.20 per barrel above WTI, compared to $2.41 per barrel above WTI in the third quarter of 2022. Bakken crude oil prices have weakened in the fourth quarter due to increased basin production and lower seasonal refinery demand resulting from planned maintenance outages. Consequently, Enerplus expects its 2023 realized Bakken crude oil price differential to average $0.25 per barrel below WTI, compared to at par with WTI previously.

The Company’s realized Marcellus natural gas price differential widened to $1.24 per Mcf below NYMEX during the third quarter of 2023, compared to $0.99 per Mcf below NYMEX in the third quarter of 2022. As a result of the weaker pricing, Enerplus has revised its full-year 2023 Marcellus natural gas price differential to $0.85 per Mcf below NYMEX, from $0.75 per Mcf below NYMEX previously.

In the third quarter of 2023, Enerplus’ operating expenses were $10.17 per BOE, compared to $10.47 per BOE during the third quarter of 2022. The Company continues to expect operating expenses in the fourth quarter to increase compared to the third quarter due to planned workover activity. Full-year operating expenses are tracking the lower end of the previous guidance range. As a result, Enerplus has revised its full-year 2023 operating expense guidance to $10.75–$11.00 per BOE, from $10.75–$11.50 per BOE.

Capital spending totaled $121.4 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Net debt was $212.1 million at September 30, 2023 compared to $199.6 million at June 30, 2023. The increase in net debt was primarily due to the non-cash operating and investing working capital deficit decreasing by approximately $85 million. A portion of this is expected to reverse in the fourth quarter of 2023.

OPERATIONS

North Dakota production averaged 77,702 BOE per day during the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 13% compared to the prior quarter and 6% compared to the same period a year ago. Enerplus drilled 15 gross operated wells (80% working interest) during the third quarter and brought 19 operated wells (91% working interest) on production. The wells were brought on production across three pads in Fort Berthold Indian Reservation and one pad in Williams County.

Marcellus production averaged 145 MMcf per day during the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of 12% compared to the same period in 2022 and 6% lower than the prior quarter. The reduced Marcellus production reflects the limited capital activity directed to the asset in 2023 following the lower natural gas price environment compared to 2022.

RETURN OF CAPITAL TO SHAREHOLDERS

In the third quarter, Enerplus returned $67.7 million to shareholders through the repurchase of 3.3 million common shares under its normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”) at an average price of $16.85 per share and $12.6 million in dividends. During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, a total of $200.8 million was returned to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Subsequent to September 30, 2023 and up to November 1, 2023, Enerplus repurchased 2.5 million common shares under its NCIB at an average price of $16.65 per share, for total consideration of $40.9 million.

The Board of Directors approved a fourth quarter dividend of $0.06 per share to be paid in December 2023, for shareholders of record on November 30, 2023.

Based on current market conditions and the Company’s low financial leverage, Enerplus expects to continue to return significant free cash flow to shareholders in 2024. Enerplus anticipates its return of capital will equal approximately 70% of free cash flow in 2024.

UPDATED GHG EMISSIONS TARGETS

Enerplus has made significant progress in reducing its GHG emissions intensity through improved operational processes and planning, and investment in emissions reduction projects. The Company now expects to exceed its 2030 scope 1 and 2 emissions intensity reduction target this year, representing an approximate reduction of 40% from the 2021 baseline (and 55% from 2019). Enerplus is also tracking ahead of its existing methane intensity reduction targets in 2023, where it expects to achieve an approximate 45% reduction from the 2021 baseline (and 65% from 2019).

As a result of the outperformance noted above, Enerplus is revising its GHG and methane emissions intensity targets as follows:

Scope 1 GHG emissions intensity of 7 kg CO2e/BOE by 2030; an approximate 60% reduction from 2023

Scope 1 & 2 GHG emissions intensity of 13 kg CO2e/MBOE by 2030; an approximate 30% reduction from 2023

Methane emissions intensity of 0.02 kg CH4/MBOE by 2030; an approximate 45% reduction from 2023

In addition, Enerplus is endorsing the World Bank Zero Routine Flaring by 2030 initiative and has established a flare intensity target of less than 2% per thousand cubic feet of natural gas produced by 2026.

2023 GUIDANCE UPDATE

Capital spending guidance in 2023 has been narrowed to $520 to $540 million from the prior range of $510 to $550 million.

Annual production guidance has been revised to 98,000 to 99,000 BOE per day from the prior range of 94,500 to 98,500 BOE per day, representing an increase of 2,000 BOE per day at the midpoint. Annual liquids production guidance has been revised to 60,500 to 61,500 barrels per day from the prior range of 58,500 to 61,500 barrels per day, representing an increase of 1,000 barrels per day at the midpoint.

Enerplus is providing fourth quarter 2023 production guidance of 95,000 to 99,000 BOE per day, including liquids production of 60,500 to 64,500 barrels per day.

A summary of the changes to Enerplus’ 2023 guidance is provided in the tables below.

2023 Guidance Summary

Updated Guidance Previous Guidance Capital spending $520 – 540 million $510 – 550 million Average total production 98,000 – 99,000 BOE/day 94,500 – 98,500 BOE/day Average liquids production 60,500 – 61,500 bbls/day 58,500 – 61,500 bbls/day Fourth quarter total production 95,000 – 99,000 BOE/day n/a Fourth quarter liquids production 60,500 – 64,500 bbls/day n/a Average production tax rate (% of net sales, before transportation) 8% (No change) 8 % Operating expense $10.75 – $11.00/BOE $10.75 – $11.50/BOE Transportation expense $4.05/BOE $4.20/BOE Cash G&A expense $1.35/BOE (No change) $1.35/BOE Current tax expense 3 – 4% of adjusted funds flow before tax (No change) 3 – 4% of adjusted funds flow before tax

2023 Differential/Basis Outlook(1)

Updated Guidance Previous Guidance U.S. Bakken crude oil differential (compared to WTI crude oil) $(0.25)/bbl Par with WTI Marcellus natural gas sales price differential (compared to last day NYMEX natural gas) $(0.85)/Mcf $(0.75)/Mcf

(1) Excluding transportation costs.

PRICE RISK MANAGEMENT

The following is a summary of Enerplus’ financial commodity hedging contracts at September 30, 2023 and positions entered into subsequent to September 30, 2023 and up to November 1, 2023.

WTI Crude Oil ($/bbl)(1)(2) NYMEX Natural Gas ($/Mcf)(2) Oct 1, 2023 – Dec 31, 2023 Jan 1, 2024 – Jun 30, 2024 Oct 1, 2023 – Oct 31, 2023 Swaps Volume (bbls/day) 10,000 – – Brent – WTI Spread $ 5.47 – – 3 Way Collars Volume (bbls/day) 10,000 5,000 – Sold Puts $ 65.00 $ 65.00 – Purchased Puts $ 81.00 $ 77.00 – Sold Calls $ 111.58 $ 95.00 – Collars Volume (Mcf/day) – – 50,000 Volume (bbls/day)(3) 2,000 – – Purchased Puts $ 5.00 – $ 4.05 Sold Calls $ 75.00 – $ 7.00

(1) The total average deferred premium spent on our outstanding crude oil contracts is $1.19/bbl from October 1, 2023 – June 30, 2024. (2) Transactions with a common term have been aggregated and presented at weighted average prices and volumes. (3) Outstanding commodity derivative instruments acquired as part of the Company’s acquisition of Bruin E&P Holdco, LLC completed in 2021.

THIRD QUARTER 2023 PRODUCTION AND OPERATIONAL SUMMARY TABLES

Summary of Average Daily Production(1)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Williston Basin Marcellus Other(2) Total Williston Basin Marcellus Other(2) Total Tight oil (bbl/d) 53,002 – 1,193 54,195 48,815 – 875 49,690 Total crude oil (bbl/d) 53,002 – 1,193 54,195 48,815 – 875 49,690 Natural gas liquids (bbl/d) 12,347 – 83 12,430 10,774 – 97 10,871 Shale gas (Mcf/d) 74,120 144,523 758 219,401 69,299 159,509 783 229,591 Total natural gas (Mcf/d) 74,120 144,523 758 219,401 69,299 159,509 783 229,591 Total production (BOE/d) 77,702 24,087 1,403 103,192 71,139 26,585 1,102 98,826

(1) Table may not add due to rounding. (2) Largely comprises the DJ Basin.

Summary of Wells Drilled(1)

Three months ended

September 30, 2023 Nine months ended

September 30, 2023 Operated Non-Operated Operated Non-Operated Gross Net Gross Net Gross Net Gross Net Williston Basin 15 12.0 11 0.5 46 39.6 66 7.0 Marcellus – – 14 0.4 – – 40 0.8 DJ Basin – – – – 3 2.9 – – Total 15 12.0 25 0.9 49 42.5 106 7.7

(1) Table may not add due to rounding.

Summary of Wells Brought On-Stream(1)

Three months ended

September 30, 2023 Nine months ended

September 30, 2023 Operated Non-Operated Operated Non-Operated Gross Net Gross Net Gross Net Gross Net Williston Basin 19 17.2 26 3.3 46 40.0 40 6.5 Marcellus – – 1 0.0 – – 22 0.3 DJ Basin 3 2.9 – – 3 2.9 10 0.2 Total 22 20.2 27 3.3 49 43.0 72 7.0

(1) Table may not add due to rounding.

Three months ended Nine months ended SELECTED FINANCIAL RESULTS September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Financial (US$, thousands, except ratios) Net Income/(Loss) $ 127,655 $ 305,945 $ 339,374 $ 583,594 Adjusted Net Income(1) 137,184 207,913 362,317 525,992 Cash Flow from Operating Activities 212,245 409,946 640,244 856,798 Adjusted Funds Flow 263,684 355,622 720,717 914,910 Dividends to Shareholders – Declared 12,612 11,516 36,361 29,374 Net Debt 212,072 391,059 212,072 391,059 Capital Spending 121,354 114,459 440,943 346,357 Property and Land Acquisitions 2,275 16,252 5,661 19,662 Property and Land Divestments 1,563 4,214 1,702 19,386 Net Debt to Adjusted Funds Flow Ratio 0.2x 0.3x 0.2x 0.3x Financial per Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Net Income/(Loss) – Basic $ 0.61 $ 1.32 $ 1.59 $ 2.47 Net Income/(Loss) – Diluted 0.59 1.28 1.54 2.40 Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding (000’s) – Basic 210,337 231,565 213,621 237,835 Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding (000’s) – Diluted 216,857 239,136 220,093 245,403 Selected Financial Results per BOE(2)(3) Crude Oil & Natural Gas Sales(4) $ 48.65 $ 66.90 $ 45.44 $ 67.38 Commodity Derivative Instruments 0.56 (8.92) 1.99 (11.19) Operating Expenses (10.17) (10.47) (10.32) (10.10) Transportation Costs (3.87) (4.16) (4.04) (4.29) Production Taxes (4.21) (4.86) (3.65) (4.76) General and Administrative Expenses (1.27) (1.10) (1.31) (1.18) Cash Share-Based Compensation (0.20) (0.12) (0.04) (0.13) Interest, Foreign Exchange and Other Expenses (0.40) (0.61) (0.36) (0.64) Current Income Tax Expense (1.32) (0.80) (1.00) (0.93) Adjusted Funds Flow $ 27.77 $ 35.86 $ 26.71 $ 34.16

Three months ended Nine months ended SELECTED OPERATING RESULTS September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Average Daily Production(3) Crude Oil (bbls/day) 54,195 57,482 49,690 51,146 Natural Gas Liquids (bbls/day) 12,430 10,900 10,871 9,319 Natural Gas (Mcf/day) 219,401 236,558 229,591 225,845 Total (BOE/day) 103,192 107,808 98,826 98,106 % Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids 65 % 63 % 61 % 62 % Average Selling Price(3)(4) Crude Oil (per bbl) $ 82.66 $ 92.48 $ 77.50 $ 97.44 Natural Gas Liquids (per bbl) 19.21 32.04 18.36 34.13 Natural Gas (per Mcf) 1.37 6.53 1.91 5.79 Net Wells Drilled 12.9 9.0 50.2 40.2

(1) This non‑GAAP measure may not be directly comparable to similar measures presented by other entities See “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” section in this news release. (2) Non‑cash amounts have been excluded. (3) Based on net production volumes. See “Basis of Presentation” section in this news release. (4) Before transportation costs and commodity derivative instruments.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(US$ thousands) unaudited September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 46,205 $ 38,000 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 305,991 276,590 Other current assets 57,332 56,552 Derivative financial assets 2,047 36,542 411,575 407,684 Property, plant and equipment: Crude oil and natural gas properties (full cost method) 1,520,074 1,322,904 Other capital assets 9,501 10,685 Property, plant and equipment 1,529,575 1,333,589 Other long-term assets 7,028 21,154 Right-of-use assets 21,117 20,556 Deferred income tax asset 143,123 154,998 Total Assets $ 2,112,418 $ 1,937,981 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 375,806 $ 398,482 Current portion of long-term debt 80,600 80,600 Derivative financial liabilities 7,324 10,421 Current portion of lease liabilities 11,655 13,664 475,385 503,167 Long-term debt 177,677 178,916 Asset retirement obligation 117,903 114,662 Lease liabilities 11,502 9,262 Deferred income tax liability 114,069 55,361 Total Liabilities 896,536 861,368 Shareholders’ Equity Share capital – authorized unlimited common shares, no par value Issued and outstanding: September 30, 2023 – 208 million shares December 31, 2022 – 217 million shares 2,745,597 2,837,329 Paid-in capital 43,887 50,457 Accumulated deficit (1,272,261) (1,509,832) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (301,341) (301,341) 1,215,882 1,076,613 Total Liabilities & Shareholders’ Equity $ 2,112,418 $ 1,937,981

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income/(Loss) and Comprehensive Income/(Loss)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, (US$ thousands, except per share amounts) unaudited 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues Crude oil and natural gas sales $ 461,836 $ 663,532 $ 1,225,957 $ 1,804,701 Commodity derivative instruments gain/(loss) (14,602) 56,995 20,324 (197,368) 447,234 720,527 1,246,281 1,607,333 Expenses Operating 96,573 103,841 278,493 270,451 Transportation 36,745 41,312 108,946 114,949 Production taxes 39,959 48,169 98,847 127,351 General and administrative 18,862 15,745 53,368 48,013 Depletion, depreciation and accretion 91,825 82,225 264,051 219,006 Interest 4,832 6,471 12,742 18,624 Foreign exchange (gain)/loss 641 16,109 (250) 13,764 Other expense/(income) (7,935) (368) (6,873) 12,020 281,502 313,504 809,324 824,178 Income/(Loss) Before Taxes 165,732 407,023 436,957 783,155 Current income tax expense/(recovery) 12,500 7,929 27,000 24,929 Deferred income tax expense/(recovery) 25,577 93,149 70,583 174,632 Net Income/(Loss) $ 127,655 $ 305,945 $ 339,374 $ 583,594 Other Comprehensive Income/(Loss) Unrealized gain/(loss) on foreign currency translation — 28,582 — 29,939 Foreign exchange gain/(loss) on net investment hedge, net

of tax — (24,276) — (32,995) Total Comprehensive Income/(Loss) $ 127,655 $ 310,251 $ 339,374 $ 580,538 Net Income/(Loss) per Share Basic $ 0.61 $ 1.32 $ 1.59 $ 2.47 Diluted $ 0.59 $ 1.28 $ 1.54 $ 2.40

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, (US$ thousands) unaudited 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating Activities Net income/(loss) $ 127,655 $ 305,945 $ 339,374 $ 583,594 Non-cash items add/(deduct): Depletion, depreciation and accretion 91,825 82,225 264,051 219,006 Changes in fair value of derivative instruments 19,924 (145,480) 33,515 (103,423) Deferred income tax expense/(recovery) 25,577 93,149 70,583 174,632 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain)/loss on working capital 679 16,997 (33) 14,876 Share-based compensation and general and administrative 4,881 3,665 16,869 13,959 Other expense/(income) (5,411) (289) (2,322) 12,267 Amortization of debt issuance costs 388 366 1,176 1,070 Translation of U.S. dollar cash held in parent company — (956) — (1,071) Investing activities in Other income (1,834) — (2,496) — Asset retirement obligation settlements (2,448) (1,560) (11,318) (12,704) Changes in non-cash operating working capital (48,991) 55,884 (69,155) (45,408) Cash flow from/(used in) operating activities 212,245 409,946 640,244 856,798 Financing Activities Drawings from/(repayment of) bank credit facilities 42,172 (130,315) 79,361 (186,015) Repayment of senior notes (21,000) (21,000) (80,600) (100,600) Purchase of common shares under Normal Course Issuer Bid (55,127) (111,800) (164,465) (241,935) Share-based compensation – tax withholdings settled in cash (50) — (16,470) (11,567) Dividends (12,612) (11,516) (36,361) (29,374) Cash flow from/(used in) financing activities (46,617) (274,631) (218,535) (569,491) Investing Activities Capital and office expenditures (170,635) (121,382) (439,440) (311,449) Canadian divestments 15,128 — 27,362 — Property and land acquisitions (2,275) (16,252) (5,661) (19,662) Property and land divestments 1,563 4,214 4,202 6,333 Cash flow from/(used in) investing activities (156,219) (133,420) (413,537) (324,778) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (679) 14,884 33 18,308 Change in cash and cash equivalents 8,730 16,779 8,205 (19,163) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 37,475 25,406 38,000 61,348 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 46,205 $ 42,185 $ 46,205 $ 42,185

About Enerplus

Enerplus is an independent North American oil and gas exploration and production company focused on creating long-term value for its shareholders through a disciplined, returns-based capital allocation strategy and a commitment to safe, responsible operations. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.enerplus.com.

Three months ended September 30, ($ millions) 2023 2022 Cash flow from/(used in) operating activities $ 212.2 $ 409.9 Asset retirement obligation settlements 2.5 1.6 Changes in non-cash operating working capital 49.0 (55.9) Adjusted funds flow $ 263.7 $ 355.6 Capital spending (121.4) (114.5) Free cash flow $ 142.3 $ 241.1

