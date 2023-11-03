Spartan Delta acquiring Deep Basin assets – see who the seller is here – BOE Intel

BOE Intel has picked up on an interesting asset transfer over the last couple of days, with Spartan Delta acquiring assets from Kiwetinohk Energy.

Our asset transfer tools have shown a couple different parts to this transaction:

There is an AER Licence Transfer application dated Nov 1, 2023 to transfer 20 wells, 8 pipelines and 6 facilities from Kiwetinohk to Spartan Delta. This transfer is currently listed as Pending AER approval. The affected locations for these transfers are shown on the map in Figure 1 in yellow.

There is also a significant mineral rights transfer that went through on Nov 2, 2023, with Spartan Delta acquiring 65.6 net sections (~17,000 net hectares) from Kiwetinohk. The mineral rights involved in that transfer are pictured below in red. Existing Crown mineral rights for Spartan Delta are also shown in green.

Over the last two years, Spartan Delta has spud 45 wells in this area. Those spuds are shown below in blue, and have mainly targeted the Mannville or the Cardium (Figure 2). Conversely, this has not been an area of focus for Kiwetinohk, as the company does not have a single spud in the area over the last 2 years.

Figure 1 – Asset transfer map

Figure 2 – Formations targeted for Spartan Delta spuds in the area