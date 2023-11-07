BOE Report

New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Nov. 7 Field Operator (Local or 14/14 camp) Roska DBO Tumbler Ridge
Nov. 7 Accounts Payable Administrator Roska DBO Fort St. John
Nov. 6 Well Testing Supervisors Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Nov. 6 Well Testing Operators Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Nov. 6 Development Engineer i3 Energy Canada Ltd. Calgary
Nov. 6 Customer Service Representative Roska DBO Fort St. John
Nov. 3 Production, Revenue, Royalty Accountant PetroChina Canada Calgary
Nov. 3 Junior Help Desk Analyst Strike Group Calgary
Nov. 3 Compressor Operator Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Nov. 3 Electricians – Journeyman and Experienced Apprentices Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Nov. 3 Instrumentation Technician – Journeyman and Experienced Apprentices Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Nov. 3 Millwrights – Journeyman and Experienced Apprentices Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Nov. 3 Pipefitters – Journeyman and Experienced Apprentices Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Nov. 3 Plant Operator Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Nov. 2 Compression Station Operator Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Nov. 2 Operations Coordinator Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Nov. 2 FRACTURING OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Nov. 2 LOGISTICS DRIVER – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Nov. 2 CEMENT OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Nov. 2 COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (MHT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Medicine Hat
Nov. 2 CEMENT SUPERVISOR – (GPC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Nov. 1 Gas fitter – Class A or Class B Roska DBO Fort St. John
Nov. 1 Senior Financial Analyst Long Run Exploration Ltd. Calgary
Nov. 1 JOURNEYMAN HEAVY DUTY MECHANIC (WEST SHOP) – (GPC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Nov. 1 JOURNEYMAN/3RD OR 4TH YEAR APPRENTICE HEAVY DUTY MECHANIC (EAST SHOP) – (GPC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Nov. 1 BULK PLANT OPERATOR – (WCT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Whitecourt
Nov. 1 CEMENT BULK OPERATOR – (FJT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Fort St. John