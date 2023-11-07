New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Nov. 7
|Field Operator (Local or 14/14 camp)
|Roska DBO
|Tumbler Ridge
|Nov. 7
|Accounts Payable Administrator
|Roska DBO
|Fort St. John
|Nov. 6
|Well Testing Supervisors
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Nov. 6
|Well Testing Operators
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Nov. 6
|Development Engineer
|i3 Energy Canada Ltd.
|Calgary
|Nov. 6
|Customer Service Representative
|Roska DBO
|Fort St. John
|Nov. 3
|Production, Revenue, Royalty Accountant
|PetroChina Canada
|Calgary
|Nov. 3
|Junior Help Desk Analyst
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Nov. 3
|Compressor Operator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Nov. 3
|Electricians – Journeyman and Experienced Apprentices
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Nov. 3
|Instrumentation Technician – Journeyman and Experienced Apprentices
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Nov. 3
|Millwrights – Journeyman and Experienced Apprentices
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Nov. 3
|Pipefitters – Journeyman and Experienced Apprentices
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Nov. 3
|Plant Operator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Nov. 2
|Compression Station Operator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Nov. 2
|Operations Coordinator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Nov. 2
|FRACTURING OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Nov. 2
|LOGISTICS DRIVER – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Nov. 2
|CEMENT OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Nov. 2
|COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (MHT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Medicine Hat
|Nov. 2
|CEMENT SUPERVISOR – (GPC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Nov. 1
|Gas fitter – Class A or Class B
|Roska DBO
|Fort St. John
|Nov. 1
|Senior Financial Analyst
|Long Run Exploration Ltd.
|Calgary
|Nov. 1
|JOURNEYMAN HEAVY DUTY MECHANIC (WEST SHOP) – (GPC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Nov. 1
|JOURNEYMAN/3RD OR 4TH YEAR APPRENTICE HEAVY DUTY MECHANIC (EAST SHOP) – (GPC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Nov. 1
|BULK PLANT OPERATOR – (WCT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Whitecourt
|Nov. 1
|CEMENT BULK OPERATOR – (FJT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Fort St. John
