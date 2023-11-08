Oilfield Services Company Acquisition Opportunity – Trimble Energy Group

Acquisition Opportunity

BID DEADLINE: DECEMBER 13, 2023 AT 4:00 PM MST

Trimble Energy Group (“TEG”) has been engaged by an Oilfield Services Company as its exclusive financial advisor and agent to assist with the sale of the shares of the Company or the sale of its assets (the “Opportunity”).

OPPORUNITY OVERVIEW

• Service Rigs Currently Used in Heavy Oil Operations.

• Contracts in Place with Reputable E&P Clients.

• Opportunity for Continued Growth.

• Steadily Increasing EBITDA (~$900,000+ Annualized)

• Estimated Profit Margins of ~27%

• Service Rig Utilization is Nearly 100%

• Excellent Safety Record

• Highly Skilled Crews with High Employee Retention

• Recent Equipment Appraisal

• Positive Working Capital with Minimal Debt Outstanding

• Current President Willing to Assist with the Transition

For more information visit Trimble Energy Group’s website at www.trimbleenergygroup.com or contact:

Ryan Ferguson Young, EVP (Ryan@trimbleenergygroup.com / (403) 615-2975); or

Mark Lackie, COO (Mark@trimbleenergygroup.com / (403) 771-4815).