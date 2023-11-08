BOE Report

TOP WELL REPORT – September volumes – Hammerhead’s top oil wells are soon to be Crescent Point’s while Ovintiv’s natural gas dominance remains

The September data is out for the highest producing oil and gas wells in Canada. As always, we use calendar day production metrics so these are real volumes produced in the month.

The list of the top 15 liquids wells (oil + condensate) and top 15 natural gas wells based on production from the month of September is below. You can also click on the link below to view the wells all on one map, or click on the UWIs individually to see their location and production profiles on Petro Ninja.

TOP 15 OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS (see on map)

TOP 15 NATURAL GAS WELLS (see on map)

Notable oil/condensate wells:

  • Hammerhead Resources had 5 of the top 15 oil wells in September. Crescent Point must have been watching the company’s results closely over the last number of months, as Crescent Point announced the acquisition of Hammerhead earlier this week. On a combined basis, Crescent Point will have 7 of the top 15 oil wells in September (and 9 of the top 15 Alberta Montney wells). The top well had an average daily rate of 1,247 bbl/d of oil, plus a significant amount of associated gas as well.
  • ARC Resources had 3 of the top 15 oil wells from its condensate rich Montney play at Kakwa. The rates from those 3 wells ranged between 873-1,014 bbl/d of condensate.
  • Baytex had 3 of the top 15 oil wells, and the top Clearwater wells in the month. Those wells had average production rates ranging from 763-847 bbl/d. Those 3 wells all come from the Peavine area.
  • North 40 continues to drill the best Basal Quartz wells in Alberta at Wayne-Rosedale. The company has made the top well report several times and does so again this month with an oil well that produced at a rate of 841 bbl/d in September.
  • Suede Energy makes the top well report for the second time with its (presumed) Ellerslie play at Wintering Hills. This appears to be the company’s best well yet, producing at an oil rate of 774 bbl/d in September.

TOP 15 OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS – SEPTEMBER VOLUMES

Licensee Province UWI Field Formation Monthly Liquids Production (bbl) Daily Average Liquids (bbl/d) Daily Average Gas (mcf/d) On Prod Date Monthly Hours Cumulative Liquids (bbl)
Hammerhead Resources Ulc AB 102121506604W602 KARR 37,399.0 1,247.0 5,453.0 2023-07-28 0.0 73,358.0
Hammerhead Resources Ulc AB 102051506604W600 KARR MONTNEY FM 35,163.0 1,172.0 6,381.0 2023-07-27 0.0 68,128.0
Crescent Point Energy Corp. AB 100020906904W600 ELMWORTH MONTNEY FM 35,149.0 1,172.0 2,115.0 2023-03-13 0.0 255,733.0
Hammerhead Resources Ulc AB 103041506604W600 KARR MONTNEY FM 33,947.0 1,132.0 4,511.0 2023-07-25 0.0 73,763.0
ARC Resources Ltd. AB 102090306304W600 KAKWA MONTNEY FM 30,406.0 1,014.0 4,511.0 2023-07-02 0.0 62,926.0
ARC Resources Ltd. AB 105100306304W600 KAKWA MONTNEY FM 26,809.0 894.0 3,749.0 2023-06-30 0.0 68,390.0
ARC Resources Ltd. AB 100022506204W600 KAKWA MONTNEY FM 26,203.0 873.0 3,583.0 2023-06-27 0.0 40,403.0
Crescent Point Energy Corp. AB 104141106903W600 BEZANSON MONTNEY FM 25,890.0 863.0 3,662.0 2023-04-13 0.0 186,707.0
Hammerhead Resources Ulc AB 100041506604W600 KARR MONTNEY FM 25,777.0 859.0 3,441.0 2023-07-25 0.0 59,634.0
Baytex Energy Ltd. AB 102133607816W500 UNDEFINED SPIRIT RIVER FM 25,404.0 847.0 36.0 2023-07-23 689.0 55,593.0
North 40 Resources Ltd. AB 102161502819W400 WAYNE-ROSEDALE 25,243.0 841.0 1,104.0 2023-07-17 717.0 75,220.0
Baytex Energy Ltd. AB 100161907815W500 UNDEFINED SPIRIT RIVER FM 23,917.0 797.0 61.0 2023-08-20 720.0 27,758.0
Suede Energy Ltd. AB 102163302417W400 WINTERING HILLS 23,219.0 774.0 887.0 2023-07-18 0.0 54,900.0
Baytex Energy Ltd. AB 100113407816W500 UNDEFINED SPIRIT RIVER FM 22,896.0 763.0 65.0 2023-08-21 718.0 26,757.0
Hammerhead Resources Ulc AB 100131506604W600 KARR MONTNEY FM 22,701.0 757.0 3,681.0 2023-07-29 0.0 42,846.0

Notable natural gas wells:

  • What more to say about Ovintiv’s natural gas rates at Sunrise/Swanlake? The company features 11 of the top 15 natural gas well in September. The top well produced 26.7 mmcf/d in September, while Ovintiv had 8 wells that produced over 20 mmcf/d in the month. These three wells in particular are worth highlighting…in less than a year on production these three well have cumulatively produced over 25 BCF of gas!
  • Not far away, Murphy had 2 wells in the top 15 from the Sundown area. One produced 20.5 mmcf/d in the month, while the other was 23.3 mmcf/d.
  • The only non-Montney wells to make the top 15 were from Canadian Natural Resources. These Falher wells come from Wapiti and produced at rates of 17.9 mmcf/d and 19 mmcf/d.
  • Rounding out the top 15 was ARC Resources, with a natural gas well at Sunrise that produced over 17.6 mmcf/d in the month of September.

Production results from 3 Ovintiv wells highlighted above (embedded chart so hover over to view)

TOP 15 NATURAL GAS WELLS – SEPTEMBER VOLUMES

Licensee Province UWI Field Formation Monthly Gas Production (mcf) Daily Average Gas (mcf/d) Daily Average Liquids (bbl/d) On Prod Date Monthly Hours Cumulative Gas (mcf)
Ovintiv Canada ULC BC 102163007917W600 SUNRISE Montney 801,137.0 26,705.0 63.0 2023-01-01 688.0 4,181,343.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC BC 100152007917W600 SUNRISE Montney 767,761.0 25,592.0 19.0 2023-01-01 696.0 3,705,197.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC BC 103103007917W600 SUNRISE Montney 717,046.0 23,902.0 105.0 2023-01-01 703.0 4,311,759.0
Murphy Oil Company Ltd. BC 100101507817W600 SUNDOWN Montney 698,150.0 23,272.0 0.0 2023-06-01 705.0 2,185,141.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC BC 100081707714W600 SWANLAKE Montney 683,974.0 22,799.0 166.0 2022-11-01 708.0 8,652,865.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC BC 100163007917W600 SUNRISE Montney 666,430.0 22,214.0 132.0 2023-01-01 700.0 4,602,715.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC BC 102091707714W600 SWANLAKE Montney 651,969.0 21,732.0 174.0 2022-11-01 710.0 8,366,782.0
Murphy Oil Company Ltd. BC 100111507817W600 SUNDOWN Montney 616,139.0 20,538.0 0.0 2023-06-01 705.0 2,044,109.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC BC 100093007915W600 SUNRISE Montney 604,174.0 20,139.0 94.0 2023-03-01 710.0 3,861,747.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC BC 103091707714W600 SWANLAKE Montney 580,619.0 19,354.0 132.0 2022-11-01 708.0 7,986,869.0
Canadian Natural Resources Limited AB 100160206508W600 WAPITI FALHER MBR 569,319.0 18,977.0 1.0 2023-07-01 720.0 1,331,388.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC BC 103093007915W600 SUNRISE Montney 566,575.0 18,886.0 93.0 2023-04-01 710.0 4,359,646.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC BC 102073007917W600 SUNRISE Montney 547,247.0 18,242.0 58.0 2023-01-01 710.0 4,374,548.0
Canadian Natural Resources Limited AB 100130506508W600 WAPITI FALHER MBR 535,841.0 17,861.0 1.0 2023-07-01 720.0 1,275,782.0
ARC Resources Ltd. BC 104072307818W600 SUNRISE Montney 529,336.0 17,645.0 0.0 2023-06-01 655.0 1,402,265.0

*Liquids volumes only include oil/condensate. 