TOP WELL REPORT – September volumes – Hammerhead’s top oil wells are soon to be Crescent Point’s while Ovintiv’s natural gas dominance remains

The September data is out for the highest producing oil and gas wells in Canada. As always, we use calendar day production metrics so these are real volumes produced in the month.

The list of the top 15 liquids wells (oil + condensate) and top 15 natural gas wells based on production from the month of September is below. You can also click on the link below to view the wells all on one map, or click on the UWIs individually to see their location and production profiles on Petro Ninja.

TOP 15 OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS (see on map)

TOP 15 NATURAL GAS WELLS (see on map)

Notable oil/condensate wells:

Hammerhead Resources had 5 of the top 15 oil wells in September. Crescent Point must have been watching the company’s results closely over the last number of months, as Crescent Point announced the acquisition of Hammerhead earlier this week. On a combined basis, Crescent Point will have 7 of the top 15 oil wells in September (and 9 of the top 15 Alberta Montney wells). The top well had an average daily rate of 1,247 bbl/d of oil, plus a significant amount of associated gas as well.

ARC Resources had 3 of the top 15 oil wells from its condensate rich Montney play at Kakwa. The rates from those 3 wells ranged between 873-1,014 bbl/d of condensate.

Baytex had 3 of the top 15 oil wells, and the top Clearwater wells in the month. Those wells had average production rates ranging from 763-847 bbl/d. Those 3 wells all come from the Peavine area.

North 40 continues to drill the best Basal Quartz wells in Alberta at Wayne-Rosedale. The company has made the top well report several times and does so again this month with an oil well that produced at a rate of 841 bbl/d in September.

Suede Energy makes the top well report for the second time with its (presumed) Ellerslie play at Wintering Hills. This appears to be the company’s best well yet, producing at an oil rate of 774 bbl/d in September.

TOP 15 OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS – SEPTEMBER VOLUMES

Notable natural gas wells:

What more to say about Ovintiv’s natural gas rates at Sunrise/Swanlake? The company features 11 of the top 15 natural gas well in September. The top well produced 26.7 mmcf/d in September, while Ovintiv had 8 wells that produced over 20 mmcf/d in the month. These three wells in particular are worth highlighting…in less than a year on production these three well have cumulatively produced over 25 BCF of gas!

Not far away, Murphy had 2 wells in the top 15 from the Sundown area. One produced 20.5 mmcf/d in the month, while the other was 23.3 mmcf/d.

The only non-Montney wells to make the top 15 were from Canadian Natural Resources. These Falher wells come from Wapiti and produced at rates of 17.9 mmcf/d and 19 mmcf/d.

Rounding out the top 15 was ARC Resources, with a natural gas well at Sunrise that produced over 17.6 mmcf/d in the month of September.

Production results from 3 Ovintiv wells highlighted above (embedded chart so hover over to view)

TOP 15 NATURAL GAS WELLS – SEPTEMBER VOLUMES

*Liquids volumes only include oil/condensate.