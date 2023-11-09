Obsidian Energy announces third quarter 2023 results

Increased average production by 10 percent over the third quarter of 2022 due to the strong performance of our development program

Generated funds flow from operations of $98.9 million during the quarter, resulting in free cash flow of $47.7 million and net debt reduction to $294.3 million

Commenced second half 2023 development program while completing major facility debottlenecking project subsequent to the quarter

Continued return of capital to shareholders via the repurchase of ~4.4 percent of our outstanding shares through our buyback program in 2023

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – November 9, 2023) – OBSIDIAN ENERGY LTD. (TSX: OBE) (NYSE American: OBE) (“Obsidian Energy“, the “Company“, “we“, “us” or “our“) is pleased to report solid operating and financial results for the third quarter of 2023.

Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 FINANCIAL1 (millions, except per share amounts) Cash flow from operating activities 95.3 121.4 235.0 330.3 Basic per share ($/share)2 1.18 1.48 2.89 4.03 Diluted per share ($/share)2 1.15 1.44 2.82 3.92 Funds flow from operations3 98.9 104.6 280.6 340.2 Basic per share ($/share)4 1.22 1.27 3.45 4.16 Diluted per share ($/share)4 1.19 1.24 3.37 4.04 Net income 24.8 40.7 73.7 178.4 Basic per share ($/share) 0.31 0.50 0.91 2.18 Diluted per share ($/share) 0.30 0.48 0.89 2.12 Capital expenditures 45.9 74.0 192.5 217.7 Decommissioning expenditures 5.3 3.5 18.9 15.8 Long-term debt 230.7 253.7 230.7 253.7 Net debt3 294.3 323.1 294.3 323.1 OPERATIONS Daily Production Light oil (bbl/d) 12,452 11,062 12,590 11,480 Heavy oil (bbl/d) 6,260 5,854 5,952 5,940 NGL (bbl/d) 2,708 2,379 2,606 2,405 Natural gas (mmcf/d) 69 64 67 63 Total production5 (boe/d) 32,937 29,985 32,376 30,324 Average sales price2,6 Light oil ($/bbl) 109.56 118.66 102.67 125.99 Heavy oil ($/bbl) 80.14 81.78 62.44 91.19 NGL ($/bbl) 49.71 69.12 53.21 73.38 Natural gas ($/mcf) 2.65 5.31 3.09 5.90

Netback ($/boe) Sales price 66.29 76.58 62.13 83.64 Risk management gain (loss) 0.96 (0.59 ) 1.25 (3.92 ) Net sales price 67.25 75.99 63.38 79.72 Royalties (8.93 ) (14.06 ) (8.23 ) (13.71 ) Net operating costs3 (13.60 ) (14.57 ) (14.40 ) (14.17 ) Transportation (3.69 ) (3.18 ) (3.41 ) (3.08 ) Netback3 ($/boe) 41.03 44.18 37.34 48.76

Detailed information can be found in Obsidian Energy’s unaudited interim consolidated financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A“) as at and for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 on our website at www.obsidianenergy.com, which will also be filed on SEDAR+ and EDGAR in due course.

KEY THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

During the third quarter of 2023, we announced our three-year growth plan to increase our production to 50,000 boe/d in 2026, which is anchored by expanded development of our Peace River asset. In conjunction with this announcement, we also increased our 2023 capital program by $40 million due to higher WTI prices, resulting in additional development in our Viking and Pembina assets over the balance of this year. Our team was active across our core areas over the quarter with our second half development program commencing in late July, and work proceeding on our debottlenecking project and facility maintenance turnarounds. Third quarter production increased 10 percent to 32,937 boe/d over the same period in 2022 due to the strong performance of our first half 2023 development program.

Compared to the third quarter of 2022, lower commodity prices and the increase in stock-based compensation (non-cash, and driven by a 44 percent gain in our share price during the quarter) offset higher production, resulting in a five percent decrease in FFO from the 2022 period. Netbacks decreased slightly as lower commodity prices were partially offset by a corresponding decrease in royalties as well as lower net operating costs and realized hedging gains. During the quarter, the Company reduced our net debt, and repurchased and cancelled additional shares through our share buyback program.

2023 Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Solid Funds Flow – FFO was $98.9 million ($1.22 per basic share) in the third quarter of 2023 compared to $104.6 million ($1.27 per basic share) for the same period in 2022. Lower commodity prices primarily drove the decrease, partially offset by higher production, realized hedging gains (including $5.0 million on natural gas hedges), improvements in heavy oil differentials and lower royalty and net operating costs in 2023. The Company’s significant share price increase during the quarter ($11.18 per share on September 30, 2023, compared to $7.75 on June 30, 2023) impacted FFO, resulting in a higher share-based compensation expense of $13.1 million during the period. None of the share-based awards vested during the third quarter of 2023, so did not impact available cash.

– FFO was $98.9 million ($1.22 per basic share) in the third quarter of 2023 compared to $104.6 million ($1.27 per basic share) for the same period in 2022. Lower commodity prices primarily drove the decrease, partially offset by higher production, realized hedging gains (including $5.0 million on natural gas hedges), improvements in heavy oil differentials and lower royalty and net operating costs in 2023. Additional Debt Reduction – Strong free cash flow (“ FCF “) generation resulted in a decrease in net debt to $294.3 million at September 30, 2023, from $323.1 million at September 30, 2022.

– Strong free cash flow (“ “) generation resulted in a decrease in net debt to $294.3 million at September 30, 2023, from $323.1 million at September 30, 2022. Continued Share Buyback Program – In the third quarter of 2023, a total of approximately 1.6 million shares were repurchased and cancelled under the Company’s normal course issuer bid (“ NCIB “) for $14.4 million ($9.17 per share). In total, we repurchased and cancelled 3.6 million shares as at November 8, 2023, for approximately $32.9 million ($9.13 per share) for the year.

In the third quarter of 2023, a total of approximately 1.6 million shares were repurchased and cancelled under the Company’s normal course issuer bid (“ “) for $14.4 million ($9.17 per share). In total, we repurchased and cancelled 3.6 million shares as at November 8, 2023, for approximately $32.9 million ($9.13 per share) for the year. Repurchased Senior Unsecured Notes – During the third quarter of 2023, the Company completed our semi-annual repurchase offer of senior unsecured notes (“ Notes “) for $5.0 million at a mandated price of $1,030 per $1,000 principal amount. In addition, Obsidian Energy repurchased for cancellation an additional $0.7 million of Notes on the open market during the third quarter at an average price of $993 per $1,000 principal amount. Subsequent to September 30, 2023, a further $1.0 million of Notes were repurchased on the open market at an average price of $1,005 per $1,000, resulting in $117.4 million of Notes currently outstanding.

During the third quarter of 2023, the Company completed our semi-annual repurchase offer of senior unsecured notes (“ “) for $5.0 million at a mandated price of $1,030 per $1,000 principal amount. In addition, Obsidian Energy repurchased for cancellation an additional $0.7 million of Notes on the open market during the third quarter at an average price of $993 per $1,000 principal amount. Reduced Net Operating Costs – Net operating costs were lower at $13.60/boe in the third quarter of 2023 compared to $14.57/boe in the third quarter of 2022 due to the Company’s higher production base and lower power prices in 2023.

– Net operating costs were lower at $13.60/boe in the third quarter of 2023 compared to $14.57/boe in the third quarter of 2022 due to the Company’s higher production base and lower power prices in 2023. Lower G&A Costs – General and administrative (“ G&A “) costs were $1.51/boe in the third quarter of 2023 compared to $1.73/boe in the third quarter of 2022; the decrease in 2023 is primarily attributable to our higher production base.

– General and administrative (“ “) costs were $1.51/boe in the third quarter of 2023 compared to $1.73/boe in the third quarter of 2022; the decrease in 2023 is primarily attributable to our higher production base. Positive Net Income – Positive operational results contributed to net income of $24.8 million ($0.31 per basic share) for the third quarter of 2023 compared to net income of $40.7 million ($0.50 per basic share) in the comparable period of 2022.

2023 Third Quarter Operational Highlights

Increased Production Levels – Average production was 32,937 boe/d, a 10 percent increase from 29,985 boe/d in the third quarter of 2022 due to the strong performance of our development program with 35 (34.6 net) wells brought on production during the first nine months of 2023.

– Average production was 32,937 boe/d, a 10 percent increase from 29,985 boe/d in the third quarter of 2022 due to the strong performance of our development program with 35 (34.6 net) wells brought on production during the first nine months of 2023. Commenced Second Half Program – Our third quarter capital program largely focused on development activities with the construction of new pads and the start of new drilling with seven (6.7 net) wells rig released and two (2.0 net) wells placed on production. Capital expenditures were $45.9 million (2022 – $74.0 million) with decommissioning expenditures of $5.3 million (2022 – $3.5 million); our second half capital program spend is planned to be higher in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Completed Turnaround and Facility Maintenance – We completed major turnarounds at our Peace River Seal 9-15 and Pembina 9-17 gas plants to ensure optimal operations. Also in the quarter, we completed maintenance and infrastructure projects across our properties, including a 37-kilometre road upgrade in Peace River at the Dawson area, providing all season access for new exploration/appraisal activity.

2023 Highlights Subsequent to the Quarter

Completed Willesden Green Facility Debottlenecking Project – In late October, we successfully completed a major facility debottlenecking project at Willesden Green. The project expanded field compression, which lowers field pressures and allows for future development in this area and is expected to bring an additional ~1,000 boe/d of net initial production online once volumes stabilize.

THREE-YEAR GROWTH PLAN

In September, we announced our three-year corporate plan (2024 – 2026), focused primarily on growth from the Peace River asset. Our strategy for the three-year corporate growth plan is to maintain production levels in our Willesden Green and Pembina (Cardium), and Viking light oil business, and use the significant FCF from these assets to fund growth in our heavy oil business at Peace River. While our plan anticipates continued development in both the Bluesky and Clearwater formations, the largest growth is expected from Bluesky production given the significant inventory adjacent to existing fields and our new Walrus development area.

Key highlights of the three-year growth plan include:

Annualized production growth rate of 16 percent – We expect our production to grow steadily over the three-year period, reaching 50,000 boe/d in 2026, while maintaining 25 percent flat annual corporate decline rate. Our light oil production will remain stable at approximately 26,000 boe/d while the Peace River asset grows substantially from 6,600 boe/d to 24,000 boe/d.

– We expect our production to grow steadily over the three-year period, reaching 50,000 boe/d in 2026, while maintaining 25 percent flat annual corporate decline rate. Our light oil production will remain stable at approximately 26,000 boe/d while the Peace River asset grows substantially from 6,600 boe/d to 24,000 boe/d. Significant inventory remains for growth post 2026 – In total, our plan anticipates drilling 346 (318.3 net) development and appraisal/exploration wells over the three-years: Peace River: 199 (199 net) wells of the 869 un-risked locations as at year-end 2023; and Light oil business: 147 (119.3 net) wells in our light oil business (Willesden Green/Pembina and Viking, including non-operated wells), leaving 43 percent of the proved plus probable locations remaining from the total identified in our year-end 2022 reserve report (post 2023 drilling locations).

– In total, our plan anticipates drilling 346 (318.3 net) development and appraisal/exploration wells over the three-years: Increased FFO – With year-over-year production growth and an increasing liquids weighting, we expect our FFO to grow from $440 million in 2024 to $655 million in 2026 at US$75.00/bbl WTI, representing $8.19 per share in 2026 (based on our issued and outstanding share amount of 80.0 million as at August 31, 2023).

With year-over-year production growth and an increasing liquids weighting, we expect our FFO to grow from $440 million in 2024 to $655 million in 2026 at US$75.00/bbl WTI, representing $8.19 per share in 2026 (based on our issued and outstanding share amount of 80.0 million as at August 31, 2023). Higher FCF generation – Our three-year growth plan calls for capital expenditures of $380 million, $445 million and $420 million in 2024, 2025 and 2026, respectively, which is expected to generate FCF of $53 million, $36 million and $213 million in each year.

– Our three-year growth plan calls for capital expenditures of $380 million, $445 million and $420 million in 2024, 2025 and 2026, respectively, which is expected to generate FCF of $53 million, $36 million and $213 million in each year. Substantial flexibility and optionality – With full ownership of our Peace River land, we control the pace of development and can quickly respond to changes in commodity prices.

Additional details concerning our three-year growth plan can be found in the September news release and associated presentation and webcast.

2023 SECOND HALF DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM

With an expanded second half 2023 capital program, Obsidian Energy’s drilling preparation and execution began in July and continued through the third quarter, accelerating in October with four rigs in operation across our Peace River, Willesden Green, Pembina and Viking areas. We are pleased with the start of our second half development program with seven (6.7 net) wells drilled and two (2.0 net) wells placed on production during the third quarter. In addition, Obsidian Energy participated in six non-operated development wells (2.7 net) in the Pembina area during the quarter, one of which was a water injector well.

Most of our second half development drilling results are expected in the fourth quarter and early 2024. The third quarter focused on construction of new pads, spudding new wells, completing planned facility turnaround maintenance and progressing the Willesden Green facility debottleneck project.

As WTI prices continued to strengthen during the third quarter, as previously announced, we elected to increase our 2023 capital expenditures by approximately $40 million and add 12 (12.0 net) wells (Viking – eight (8.0 net) wells; Pembina – four (4.0 net) wells) to our program with production expected in early 2024. The following operated wells are expected to be rig released during the year:

H1 Gross (Net)

Wells H2 Gross (Net)

Wells Total Gross (Net)

Wells Heavy Oil Assets Peace River (Bluesky) 6 (6.0)1 6 (6.0) 12 (12.0) Peace River (Clearwater) 1 (1.0) 3 (3.0) 4 (4.0) Light Oil Assets Willesden Green (Cardium) 5 (5.0) 8 (7.7) 13 (12.7) Pembina (Cardium / Devonian) 2 (1.8) 6 (6.0) 8 (7.8) Viking 11 (11.0) 8 (8.0) 19 (19.0) 25 (24.8) 31 (30.7) 56 (55.5)2 Peace River (OSE) 4 (4.0) – 4 (4.0) TOTAL OPERATED WELLS 29 (28.8) 31 (30.7) 60 (59.5)2,3

(1) Two of the six wells are exploration/appraisal wells to further delineate the Bluesky play.

(2) 36 (35.5 net) wells rig released in 2023 are expected to be brought on production by the end of 2023 with the remaining 18 (18.0 net) wells expected to be on production in early 2024.

(3) In addition, Obsidian Energy is planning to participate in a total of 20 non-operated (7.2 net) wells in 2023, three of which are water injection wells.

With rigs active in all areas, we are focused on completing the drilling of the remainder of the 31 well (30.7 net) second half program by year-end. In total, we expect 60 operated wells (59.5 net) will be rig-released in 2023 (including the four oilsands exploration (“OSE“) wells), of which 36 wells (35.5 net) are expected to be on production by the end of the year and the remaining 18 (18.0 net) wells on production in the first quarter of 2024.

Peace River

The third quarter of 2023 was extremely busy for the Peace River team as we analyzed the results from our first half exploration/appraisal drilling program and finalized our three-year growth plan, which is largely focused on development in the Bluesky and Clearwater formations in Peace River. At the same time, the Company focused on planned facility turnaround maintenance, continued construction of pads and road infrastructure, and began second half Bluesky development drilling.

In the third quarter, we completed a major turnaround at our Peace River Seal 9-15 gas plant to enable continued optimized operations. A key asset within our advantaged infrastructure position, the plant has approximately 10 mmcf/d of capacity with ample room for our future growth in the area. Also in the quarter, we completed maintenance and infrastructure projects across our properties, including a recently acquired 37-kilometre road upgrade in Peace River at the Dawson area, providing all season access for new exploration/appraisal activity.

Bluesky Development

We are encouraged with the initial results of our second half development program at Peace River, which follow up on previous success in Harmon Valley South (“HVS“), Cadotte and our new development area at Walrus. In the third quarter of 2023, we began drilling six (6.0 net) wells targeting the Bluesky formation in our second half 2023 development program with five (5.0 net) wells rig released during the period. Two (2.0 net) wells were drilled from existing pads at the HVS 4-32 Pad and Cadotte 2-05 Pad; both wells were completed and on production in August with the following initial results:

4-32 Pad – One (1.0 net) well is on production with an average 30-day initial production (“IP“) rate of 239 boe/d (99 percent oil) and peak rate of 419 boe/d (100 percent oil).

2-05 Pad – One (1.0 net) well is on production at an average 30-day IP rate of 366 boe/d (100 percent oil), and peak rate of 461 boe/d (100 percent oil).

After establishing Walrus as a new development area in the first half of 2023, we drilled four (4.0 net) wells in the field over the quarter with all wells rig released by mid-October. Following up on the success of the Walrus 13-19 Pad well that achieved peak production rate of 303 bbl/d (100 percent oil), initial results are encouraging with all wells drilled quickly in in the high-quality targeted Bluesky zone. One (1.0 net) well at the Walrus 13-19 Pad is also testing a lower Bluesky zone, which could add significant future well inventory and further expand this play. These four (4.0 net) wells are expected to come on production by the end of November 2023 through permanent production facilities.

Clearwater Exploration/Appraisal

The core data analyzed from the OSE wells in the first half of the year helped to further delineate our land position in Peace River, providing detailed subsurface data for both Bluesky and Clearwater formations. In parallel with the Bluesky, our Clearwater acreage offers a compelling opportunity for significant exploration and development upside with identified drilling opportunities.

Acting on the solid data and results from the first half OSE wells, we drilled and rig released the first of three (3.0 net) exploration/appraisal wells targeting the Clearwater formation in the Dawson area. The 7-13 Pad well (1.0 net) is expected to be on production in November, while the two (2.0 net) wells at the 13-23 Pad will commence drilling in November.

Willesden Green

During the third quarter, Obsidian Energy drilled three (3.0 net) wells targeting the Cardium formation and placed one (0.7 net) well on production. The well at the Open Creek 9-17 Pad surpassed internal expectations, despite being wellsite facility constrained, with strong initial peak rates and an average IP 30-day rate of 491 boe/d (86 percent oil). Given the strong performance of this well we will be returning the eastern part of our Willesden Green asset in early 2024 with several follow up locations. We expect to complete the drilling of an additional five (5.0 net) wells in our Willesden Green area during the remainder of 2023 with most of the production coming on stream in early 2024.

We continued our work on the major debottlenecking project in the East Crimson part of our Willesden Green area to both lower field pressures and expand facility capacity during the quarter. The project was completed in late October and is estimated to bring on an additional ~1,000 boe/d net production once volumes stabilize. In addition to increasing base production, the facility will allow for higher onstream rates at lower wellhead pressures for new wells, increase recoveries and reserves from existing wells, expand capacity and provide opportunities to accelerate new development locations.

Pembina

We completed several planned turnaround maintenance projects in the Pembina area during the third quarter, including our Pembina 9-17 gas plant, methane emission reduction work and pipeline expansions, which will aid future operations and development. At the same time, we completed construction to begin drilling at the Paddy North 10-28 Pad in October. The two (2.0 net) wells were rig released in late October and early November and are expected to be onstream in December. Added to the second half 2023 development program in September, the four-well 7-36 Pad was constructed in the quarter with drilling commencing at the first (1.0 net) well in November. The remaining three (3.0 net) wells will be completed and rig released prior to year-end; production from all four wells is expected to be onstream in early 2024.

Viking

Following up on the success of our first half drilling on the western side of the play, we added an eight (8.0 net) well second half development program at Viking. During the third quarter, Obsidian Energy began construction of the 2-22 Pad with drilling commencing in October. In total, four wells were rig released in October with the rest expected to be released in November. Production additions from the program is anticipated to come onstream in January 2024, providing additional cash flow from this shallow, low-risk, highly economic resource play.

UPDATED 2023 GUIDANCE

With both our recent strong well performance and financial results, we have further revised our 2023 guidance from the update announced in September with an increase in the bottom end of our production range to 32,000, which has increased the midpoint of our 2023 production. In addition, accounting for the non-cash impact of higher third quarter 2023 share-based compensation expense due to our higher share price and share repurchases, our FFO, FCF and net debt have also been revised slightly as applicable, while maintaining our WTI forecast of US$85/bbl for the balance of 2023. Our formal 2024 guidance is expected to be provided in mid-January 2024.

September 2023E Guidance Revised 2023E Guidance Production1 boe/d 31,750 – 32,500 32,000 – 32,500 % oil and NGLs % 66% 66% Capital expenditures2 $ millions 300 300 Decommissioning expenditures $ millions 26 – 28 26 – 28 Net operating costs $/boe 14.25 – 14.75 14.25 – 14.75 General & administrative $/boe 1.60 – 1.70 1.60 – 1.70 Based on midpoint of above guidance WTI3 US$/bbl 85.00 85.00 WCS differential3 US$/bbl 15.00 15.00 AECO3 $/GJ 3.00 3.00 FFO4 $ millions ~395 ~390 FFO per share (basic) 4 $/share ~4.90 ~4.80 FCF4 $ millions ~65 ~60 Net debt5 $ millions ~290 ~310 Net debt to FFO5 Times 0.7 0.8

(1) Approximate mid-point of September 2023E guidance range: 12,700 bbl/d light oil, 5,800 bbl/d heavy oil, 2,600 bbl/d NGLs and 66.2 mmcf/d natural gas with a minimal amount of forecasted production associated with exploratory capital expenditures. Approximate mid-point of Revised 2023E guidance range: 12,500 bbl/d light oil, 6,000 bbl/d heavy oil, 2,600 bbl/d NGLs and 66.9 mmcf/d natural gas with a minimal amount of forecasted production associated with exploratory capital expenditures.

(2) Capital expenditures include approximately $25 million for exploration/appraisal well activity with minimal impact on forecasted production volumes.

(3) Pricing assumptions of September 2023E guidance were forecasted for October 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023. Full year pricing assumptions, including actuals realized at that time, resulting in WTI US$79.18/bbl, AECO $2.66/mcf, WCS differentials of US$16.87/bbl and FX of 1.34x CAD/USD.

Pricing assumptions of Revised 2023 guidance are forecasted for November 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023. Full year pricing assumptions, including actuals realized thus far, result in WTI US$79.34/bbl, AECO $2.78/mcf, WCS differentials of US$17.15/bbl and FX of 1.35x CAD/USD.

(4) September 2023E guidance FFO and FCF included risk management (hedging) adjustments up to September 18, 2023, and includes approximately $5 million of estimated charges for full year 2023 related to the deferred share units, performance share units and non-treasury incentive plan cash compensation amounts, which are based on a share price of $10.00 per share. FFO per share was based on a total estimated average of 81.2 million shares outstanding for 2023.

Revised 2023E guidance FFO and FCF include risk management (hedging) adjustments up to October 31, 2023, and includes approximately $17 million of estimated charges for full year 2023 related to the deferred share units, performance share units and non-treasury incentive plan cash compensation amounts which are based on a share price of $12.00 per share. FFO per share was based on a total estimated average of 81.0 million shares outstanding for 2023.

(5) September 2023E guidance net debt figures estimated as at December 31, 2023, and included the impact of approximately $21.2 million of share purchases under the NCIB to August 31, 2023. Revised 2023E guidance net debt figures estimated as at December 31, 2023, and includes the impact of approximately $33.0 million of share purchases under the NCIB to November 8, 2023. Due to changes in the timing of our capital program, our expected working capital deficiency at December 31, 2023, increased by $20 million in our Revised 2023E guidance.

Guidance Sensitivity Table1 Range Change in 2023 FFO ($ millions) WTI (US$/bbl) +/- $1.00/bbl ~1.4 MSW light oil differential (US$/bbl) +/- $1.00/bbl ~0.8 WCS heavy oil differential (US$/bbl) +/- $1.00/bbl ~0.4 Change in AECO ($/GJ) +/- $0.25/GJ ~0.5

(1) Includes risk management (hedging) adjustments up to October 31, 2023.

HEDGING UPDATE

We have added to our WTI hedge positions through a combination of WTI near months swaps and collars as well as to our power hedge position. For the first nine months of 2023, Obsidian Energy realized $12.8 million in positive hedge gains with natural gas and a loss of $1.8 million with oil. Currently, the following contracts are in place on a weighted average basis:

Oil Contracts

Type Remaining Term Volume

(bbl/d) Swap Price

($/bbl) WTI Swap October 2023 1,781 bbl/d US$87.96 WTI Swap November 2023 1,083 bbl/d US$80.77 Oil Collars October 2023 8,500 bbl/d $115.70 – $124.05 Oil Collars November 2023 3,917 bbl/d $112.24 – $117.74 WCS Differential October – December 2023 1,500 bbl/d ($21.20)

AECO Natural Gas Contracts

Type Term Volume

(mcf/d) Percentage

Hedged1 Swap Price

($/mcf) AECO Swap October 2023 49,929 75% 3.48 AECO Swap November 2023 – March 2024 26,588 41% 3.47

(1) Percentage calculated based on annual expected pre-royalty natural gas production of 66.9 mmcf/d (midpoint of Revised 2023E guidance).

Electricity Contracts

Type Remaining Term Volume

(MWh/d) Swap Price

($/MWh) Power Swap January – December 2024 144 MWh/d $92.83

UPDATED CORPORATE PRESENTATION

For further information on these and other matters, Obsidian Energy will post an updated corporate presentation later today on our website, www.obsidianenergy.com.

Obsidian Energy shares are listed on both the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada and the NYSE American in the United States under the symbol “OBE”.

All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

