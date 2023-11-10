Canadian Rig Count Summary – Active rig count increases to 194

Canada’s active rig count came in at 194 this morning, an increase of 7 rigs compared to November 3. Alberta’s active rig count increased from 139 last Friday to 145 today, while Saskatchewan’s rig count held fast at 25. BC’s active rig count grew slightly, settling at 21 rigs today.

With respect to target commodities, the number of oil rigs increased by 7 between November 3 and November 10, settling at 117 active oil rigs. The number of gas rigs increased by 1 over the same period, reaching 71 rigs. The number of rigs classified as “Other” or “Unknown” declined by 1 rig.

Today’s rig utilization rate is 45.2%, a modest drop from 45.4% at last week’s end. The total number of rigs increased from 412 to 429, a 2.8% decline. This suggests that, compared to last week, a larger pool of rigs is being deployed slightly less efficiently.

For a closer look at this data, visit our rig count tool with data provided by the CAOEC.