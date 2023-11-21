AltaGas announces intention to redeem all outstanding Series E Preferred Shares

As outlined in the November 10, 2023 press release, AltaGas intends to use the net proceeds from the $200 million of 8.90% Fixed-to-Fixed Rate Subordinated Notes, Series 3 due November 10, 2083 to redeem or repurchase its outstanding Series E Shares.
The Company has provided notice today of the Redemption Price and the Redemption Date to the sole registered holder of the Series E Shares in accordance with the terms of the Series E Shares as set out in the Company’s articles. Non-registered holders of Series E Shares should contact their broker or other intermediary for information regarding the redemption process for the Series E Shares in which they hold a beneficial interest. The Company’s transfer agent for the Series E Shares is Computershare Investor Services Inc. Questions regarding the redemption process may be directed to Computershare Investor Services Inc. at 1-800-564-6253 or by email to corporateactions@computershare.com.
AltaGas is a leading North American infrastructure company that connects customers and markets to affordable and reliable sources of energy. The Company operates a diversified, lower-risk, high-growth Utilities and Midstream business that is focused on delivering resilient and durable value for its stakeholders.