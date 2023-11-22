Monthly spud activity – Whitecap achieves Montney spud target ahead of time, while Canadian Natural Resources was most active in the Clearwater – BOE Intel

With commodity prices remaining at levels that generate attractive returns for most companies, albeit with significant volatility as always, spuds have continued at a steady pace over the last number of months.

This report looks at spuds over the last 30 days in Canada. During that period, there were 432 spuds.

The most active companies over that period include:

Figure 1 – Most spuds by company (last 30 days)

The most targeted formations were:

Montney – 73

73 Clearwater – 67

67 Viking – 28

28 Spirit River – 25

25 Waseca – 23

23 McMurray – 23

While users can head straight to BOE Intel and check out all of the spuds for themselves, we thought it would be worthwhile to highlight some spuds that we found interesting.

Notable Montney spuds from the last 30 days:

Other notable spuds and formations from the last 30 days:

CNRL had the most Clearwater spuds with 20, followed by Spur with 16 and Tamarack with 10. It should be mentioned that Baytex also had 11 Clearwater spuds, although the company tends to licence those wells under Spirit River or Wilrich formations.

The Duvernay has seen a pickup in licensing activity in the last few months which may foreshadow some increased spud activity going forward. In the last 30 days, Paramount (5) and Chevron (5) had the most Duvernay spuds.

Viking spud activity was led by Baytex (9), Karve (7) and Teine (7).

For access to all of the latest licence/spud activity, as well as detailed asset transfer maps and company intel, contact us here for a BOE Intel demo.