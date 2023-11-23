Clearview Resources Ltd. reports 2023 Q3 results

/CNW/ –(“Clearview” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its financial and operational results for the three and nine months ended

DISTRIBUTION TO SHAREHOLDERS

As previously announced, the Board of Directors of the Company has approved a special distribution of $0.1279 per Common Share to holders of the Common Shares of Clearview. The distribution is being conducted as a return of capital by way of a reduction in stated capital of Clearview’s Common Shares. The distribution will be payable on November 30, 2023.

FINANCIAL and OPERATIONAL RESULTS

Production for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was down 21% to 1,614 boe/d versus the comparative period of 2022 at 2,036 boe/d. The decrease was primarily due to the disposition of four non-core properties in the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023 as well as production downtime in the second quarter of 2023 as a result of wildfires followed by overland flooding, unplanned third-party processing downtime in the third quarter of 2023 and natural declines of approximately 12% per year. Additionally, the Company did not implement a recompletion/optimization program in the first nine months of 2023 as the planned natural gas focused projects were postponed due to the decrease in natural gas prices in 2023. Production for the third quarter of 2023 decreased by 20% versus the comparative period of 2022 and was primarily due to the above-mentioned dispositions and unscheduled third-party maintenance and downtimes of approximately 100 boe/d. The Company’s new light oil well drilled in Wilson Creek was brought on-stream late in the third quarter of 2023.

Adjusted funds flow(1) for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 totaled $3.5 million, a decrease of 54% compared to the same period of 2022. The decrease was a result of the lower production over the period and lower commodity prices, in particular natural gas and natural gas liquids prices, which decreased 51% and 30%, respectively, from the comparative period of 2022. Oil prices also decreased by 17% over the same comparative periods. The decrease in revenue was partially offset by lower royalties resulting from the sliding scale nature of Crown royalties, lower operating costs due to lower production and the above-mentioned dispositions and lower realized loss on financial instruments of $38 thousand in the first nine months of 2023 versus $5.0 million in the first nine months of 2022. Capital expenditures(2) for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 were $4.8 million and decommissioning expenditures funded by Clearview were $0.7 million which resulted in a working capital deficit of $0.6 million at September 30, 2023, including cash on hand of $3.5 million. The Company continues to have no outstanding bank debt since repayment of the debt in 2022. The Company’s convertible debentures of $1.2 million remain outstanding as of September 30, 2023.

During the third quarter the Company’s lender reconfirmed the Company’s credit facility at $10 million with no significant changes to the terms of the credit agreement and an annual review date of June 30, 2024.

FINANCIAL and OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Financial

Three months ended Nine months ended ($ thousands except per share amounts) Sept. 30 2023 Sept. 30 2022 % Change Sept. 30 2023 Sept. 30 2022 % Change Oil and natural gas sales 5,774 9,624 (40) 17,893 32,604 (45) Adjusted funds flow (1) 1,143 1,935 (41) 3,516 7,638 (54) Per share – basic (2) 0.10 0.17 (41) 0.30 0.65 (54) Per share – diluted (2) 0.10 0.15 (33) 0.30 0.60 (50) Cash provided by operating

activities 43 2,150 (98) 2,177 6,865 (68) Per share – basic – 0.18 (100) 0.19 0.59 (68) Per share – diluted – 0.17 (100) 0.19 0.54 (65) Net earnings (loss) (932) 1,667 (156) (2,525) 3,858 (165) Per share – basic (0.08) 0.14 (157) (0.22) 0.33 (167) Per share – diluted (0.08) 0.13 (162) (0.22) 0.31 (171) Net debt (surplus) (1) 1,814 3,944 (54) Average shares outstanding 11,726 11,676 – 11,717 11,673 –

Production

Three months ended Nine months ended Sept. 30 2023 Sept. 30 2022 % Change Sept. 30 2023 Sept. 30 2022 % Change Oil – bbl/d 315 437 (28) 356 440 (19) Natural gas liquids – bbl/d 392 509 (23) 382 494 (23) Total liquids – bbl/d 707 946 (25) 738 934 (21) Natural gas – mcf/d 5,354 6,360 (16) 5,258 6,615 (21) Total – boe/d 1,599 2,006 (20) 1,614 2,036 (21)

Realized sales prices (1)

Three months ended Nine months ended Sept. 30 2023 Sept. 30 2022 % Change Sept. 30 2023 Sept. 30 2022 % Change Oil – $/bbl 106.09 109.12 (3) 97.22 117.00 (17) NGLs – $/bbl 41.21 56.45 (27) 42.88 61.62 (30) Natural gas – $/mcf 2.47 4.44 (44) 2.77 5.68 (51) Total – $/boe 39.26 52.15 (25) 40.60 58.65 (31)

Netback analysis (1)

Three months ended Nine months ended Barrel of oil equivalent ($/boe) Sept. 30 2023 Sept. 30 2022 % Positive

(Negative) Sept. 30 2023 Sept. 30 2022 % Positive

(Negative) Realized sales price 39.26 52.15 (25) 40.60 58.65 (31) Royalties (4.68) (9.85) 52 (4.91) (10.43) 53 Processing income 0.69 0.80 (14) 0.41 0.71 (42) Transportation (1.82) (1.70) (7) (2.11) (1.67) (26) Operating (20.00) (20.81) 4 (20.56) (20.03) (3) Operating netback (2) 13.45 20.59 (35) 13.43 27.23 (51) Realized gain (loss) –

financial instruments (0.26) (5.93) 96 (0.09) (8.98) 99 General and administrative (4.15) (3.61) (15) (4.73) (3.65) (30) Transaction costs – – – (0.05) – (100) Cash finance costs (2) (1.26) (0.56) (125) (0.59) (0.87) 32 Corporate netback (2) 7.78 10.49 (26) 7.97 13.73 (42)

OPERATIONS

Clearview drilled its first well in five years in the third quarter of 2023. The 15-25-043-05W5 well (“15-25”) was also completed and brought on production late in the third quarter. Over the first 60 days of production (“IP60”), gross field estimated production averaged 224 barrels per day (“bbl/d”) of oil and 226 thousand cubic feet per day (“mcf/d”) of natural gas for a total of 305 barrels of oil equivalent per day (“boe/d”) (including estimated natural gas liquid recoveries of 39 bbl/d). These initial production results compare well with Clearview’s last drill in Wilson Creek at 15-20-044-04W5 (“15-20”). IP60 rates for the 15-20 well were 236 bbl/d of oil, 58 mcf/d of natural gas for a total of 247 boe/d including natural gas liquid recoveries of 2 bbl/d. Over the past five years, the 15-20 well has recovered over 110 thousand barrels of oil and 169 million cubic feet of natural gas. Since coming on production, 15-25 has recovered 8% of the load water (completion fluid) with water cuts decreasing from 87% initially to approximately 20% currently. Clearview has a 67% working interest in the 15-25 well.

OUTLOOK

Clearview’s strategy is to provide liquidity for its shareholders while pursuing strategic growth opportunities, maintaining its producing assets and abandoning its inactive wells and facilities. The recent positive results of the 15-25 well drilled in Wilson Creek has increased the Company’s exposure to oil, enhancing the Company’s operating netbacks due to much stronger pricing relative to natural gas. Management and the Board of Directors continue to monitor the outlook for commodity prices and forecast adjusted funds flow to determine the appropriate timing for providing additional returns to shareholders.

Clearview would like to thank its shareholders for their continued support as we evaluate our internal development plans and external opportunities to grow production volumes and adjusted funds flow towards providing liquidity for shareholders.

Clearview’s September 30, 2023 interim financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis are available on the Company’s website at www.clearviewres.com and SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

