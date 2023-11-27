Paloma Pressure Control LLC update on Canadian Expansion

Paloma Pressure Control is excited to announce that our first Canadian facility located in Red Deer, AB is now fully operational with a second facility opening soon in Grande Prairie, AB. Our tried-and-true products and services will mirror what has made us the #1 Pressure Control Service Provider in the Permian Basin.

We are currently the market leader of Large Bore Frac Missiles in Canada and are continuing to expand our Frac Stack and Zipper Manifold asset base as well as our flanged Paloma Frac Line and Paloma Pump Down Line products. Utilizing Paloma’s extensive domestic and international supply chain will ensure that we will always be able to deliver to our current and future customers and never be asset constrained. Whether you’re in need of a simple ball or dart system, coil frac stack, conventional plug and perf or complex multi well pad completion, remote frac pad, frac site automation and or large bore frac missile, Paloma’s got you covered.

For additional information, please contact us at:

Paloma Pressure Control Canada Ltd.

Red Deer Service Center

#210, 129 Queens Drive

Red Deer, Alberta

T4P 0R8

Grande Prairie Service Center

15601 91 St, Rural Grande Prairie

Grande Prairie, Alberta

T8V 2N8

www.palomapc.com

Bradley Penney

Vice President – Paloma Pressure Control Canada Ltd.

bpenney@palomapc.com

Neil Macdonald

Director of Canadian Operations – Paloma Pressure Control Canada Ltd.

nmacdonald@palomapc.com

Dustin Monilaws

Director of Canadian Sales – Paloma Pressure Control Canada Ltd.

dmonilaws@palomapc.com

Paloma Canada Sales

sales@palomapc.com

For a list of current career opportunities, please visit us at: www.palomapc.com/careers

About us:

The core of the team made an introduction to the Permian Basin in late 2016 as an addition to the well-known brand, Butch’s Rat Hole & Anchor Service.

Beginning service in early 2017, with an acute focus on exceptional quality and service, our team quickly began earning a reputation across the field that initiated an unparalleled level of growth year after year. At the peak of rapid expansion with even higher expectations for the future, the entire industry was suddenly faced with one of the greatest depressions ever seen. With devotion to the partnerships built both in and outside the department, the pressure control team endured the immediate turn of operations, earning a new respect for its most defining characteristic, culture. With the light of new opportunities ahead and a new appreciation for industry expectations, Paloma Pressure Control was brought to life as a new company with the same brand of quality and service it was originally built on.

Paloma was born out of three guiding principles:

Take care of and develop our employees Take care of our customers Work harder and smarter than everyone else

This has allowed us to develop a workforce who are dedicated, knowledgeable, and skilled. It’s helped us create a culture of customer focus that is unrivaled in our industry. It’s also formed our strategy of utilizing processes and technology that lower costs and increase efficiency.

We do things right the first time, all the time, which delivers simple, reliable and repeatable operations. We’re never satisfied with the status quo and are always looking for ways to increase efficiency, work safer, lower our carbon footprint, and lower overall costs.