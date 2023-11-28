Large Scale Oil Opportunity – Mississippian Reservoir, Grande Prairie Area

Capital invested to capture land, drill 5 Hz locations, cut core, and test deliverability.

Opportunity Summary:

• Potential for 300+ economic oil wells (Banff Formation)

• >34,000 Net Hectares (~86,000 Net Acres), 100% Working Interest, strong tenure (2027), consolidated landbase, and year round accessibility

• 37° API oil with no H2S

• 10 day spud to RR for 3000m lateral

• Deliverability test on full length horizontal well with >250 bbl/d clean oil production

• 2 wells ready to be completed, surface acquisitions ongoing for additional pads & pipe

• Ovintiv accepting third party offers

Management presentation, technical discussions, drilling/completion data, Microseismic, Core Analysis etc. available to interested parties upon signing a confidentiality agreement

For enquiries please contact Brandon Ferguson, Sr. Landman at:

Brandon.Ferguson@Ovintiv.com | 403 645 5472