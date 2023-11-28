Source Rock Royalties announces record quarterly royalty production, revenue & funds from operations

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 28, 2023 /CNW/ – Source Rock Royalties Ltd. (“Source Rock”) (TSXV: SRR) (TSXV: SRR.WT), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of light oil focused royalties, announces results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.
Third Quarter Highlights:
- Record quarterly royalty production of 228 boe/d (94% oil and NGLs), an increase of 43% compared to Q3 2022 and 11% higher than Q2 2023.
- Record quarterly royalty revenue of $2,018,865, an increase of 30% compared to Q3 2022 and 32% higher than Q2 2023.
- Record quarterly adjusted EBITDA1 of $1,746,388 ($0.039 per share), an increase of 43% compared to Q3 2022 and 28% higher than Q2 2023.
- Record quarterly funds from operations1 of $1,562,143 ($0.035 per share), an increase of 40% compared to Q3 2022 and 19% higher than Q2 2023.
- Declared three monthly dividends of $0.0055 per share, resulting in a payout ratio1 of 47%.
- Achieved an operating netback1 of $83.25 per boe and a corporate netback1 of $74.47 per boe.
- Ended Q3 2023 with a cash balance of $8,420,133 ($0.19 per share).
|
(1)
|
This is a non-GAAP financial measure or non-GAAP ratio. Refer to the disclosure under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Ratios” for more information on each non-GAAP financial measure or ratio.
President’s Message
We are very pleased to report record royalty production for the second consecutive quarter. The strong production growth was the result of our 2023 acquisitions and consistent new drilling on our S.E. Saskatchewan royalty lands; several new wells were drilled on lands in which we have a higher-than-average royalty interest. Increased production and a rebound in oil prices compared to Q2 2023 led to record quarterly royalty revenue. Source Rock remains insulated from macro and industry specific inflationary pressures, which is reflected in our 2023 year-to-date administrative expenses increasing only 1% compared to 2022, despite experiencing significant growth.
Our working capital position is approximately $9.4 million ($0.21 per share) and we continue to evaluate a wide range of oil royalty acquisition opportunities. We remain focused on not only expanding and diversifying our base royalty production, but also increasing our exposure to ongoing drilling activity.
In October, we increased our monthly dividend for the second time in 2023 for a total increase of 20% this year. We believe that the new $0.006 per month dividend is comfortably funded by our existing royalty assets at current oil prices; our target dividend payout ratio is 50% to 70% of funds from operations.
Source Rock is approaching the end of its 11th year in business and we continue to execute on a balanced growth and yield model that is scalable and sustainable. Our long track-record of acquiring oil and gas royalties in Canada has us well positioned to broaden our portfolio of royalty interests and consistently provide a strong dividend to shareholders.
Brad Docherty, President & CEO
Financial and Operational Results
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
FINANCIAL ($)
|
2023
|
2022
|
Change
|
2023
|
2022
|
Change
|
Royalty revenue
|
2,018,865
|
1,554,910
|
30 %
|
4,926,062(1)
|
4,986,098
|
-1 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA(2)
|
1,746,388
|
1,219,346
|
43 %
|
4,267,818
|
4,337,001
|
-2 %
|
Per share (basic)
|
0.039
|
0.027
|
43 %
|
0.095
|
0.105
|
-10 %
|
Funds from operations(2)
|
1,562,143
|
1,115,225
|
40 %
|
3,990,242
|
3,717,266
|
7 %
|
Per share (basic)
|
0.035
|
0.025
|
40 %
|
0.089
|
0.090
|
-1 %
|
Total comprehensive income (loss)
|
529,845
|
446,890
|
19 %
|
1,183,943
|
1,998,607
|
-41 %
|
Per share (basic)
|
0.012
|
0.010
|
20 %
|
0.026
|
0.048
|
-46 %
|
Per share (diluted)
|
0.011
|
0.010
|
10 %
|
0.026
|
0.047
|
-45 %
|
Dividends Declared
|
741,895
|
673,450
|
10 %
|
2,156,140
|
2,020,349
|
7 %
|
Per share
|
0.0165
|
0.015
|
10 %
|
0.048
|
0.045
|
7 %
|
Payout ratio(2)
|
47 %
|
60 %
|
-22 %
|
54 %
|
48 %
|
13 %
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
8,420,133
|
16,283,684
|
-48 %
|
8,420,133
|
16,283,684
|
-48 %
|
Per share (basic)
|
0.19
|
0.36
|
-47 %
|
0.19
|
0.36
|
-47 %
|
Average shares outstanding
|
44,937,406
|
44,896,645
|
–
|
44,910,381
|
41,484,986
|
8 %
|
Shares outstanding (end of period)
|
44,996,645
|
44,896,645
|
–
|
44,996,645
|
44,896,645
|
–
|
OPERATING
|
Average daily production (boe/d)
|
228
|
160
|
43 %
|
205(3)
|
165
|
24 %
|
Percentage oil & NGLs
|
94 %
|
92 %
|
2 %
|
93 %
|
92 %
|
1 %
|
Average price realizations ($/boe)
|
96.33
|
105.69
|
-9 %
|
88.15
|
111.00
|
-21 %
|
Operating Netback ($/boe)(2)
|
83.25
|
82.84
|
–
|
76.25
|
96.28
|
-21 %
|
Corporate Netback ($/boe)(2)
|
74.47
|
75.76
|
-2 %
|
71.30
|
82.52
|
-14 %
|
(1)
|
Source Rock also benefited from $171,875 for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, of sales proceeds from royalty production that occurred after the effective date but prior to the closing dates of acquisitions. These sales proceeds were accounted for as a reduction to the purchase price of the acquisitions.
|
(2)
|
This is a non-GAAP financial measure or non-GAAP ratio. Refer to the disclosure under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Ratios” for more information on each non-GAAP financial measure or ratio.
|
(3)
|
Source Rock also benefited from 7 boe/d (100% oil & NGLs) of royalty production for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, that occurred after the effective date but prior to the closing dates of acquisitions.
About Source Rock Royalties Ltd.
Source Rock is a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an existing, light oil focused portfolio of royalty interests concentrated in southeast Saskatchewan, central Alberta and west-central Saskatchewan. Source Rock targets a balanced growth and yield business model, using funds from operations to pursue accretive royalty acquisitions and to pay dividends. By leveraging its niche industry relationships, Source Rock identifies and acquires both existing royalty interests and newly created royalties through collaboration with industry partners. Source Rock’s strategy is premised on maintaining a low-cost corporate structure and achieving a sustainable and scalable business, measured by growing funds from operations per share and maintaining a strong netback on its royalty production.