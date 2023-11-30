Preservation of Sensitive Areas When Abandoning Energy Assets – ELM



Abandoning oil and gas sites in sensitive areas presents a complex challenge, as it requires reconciling the demand for energy resources with the imperative to protect fragile ecosystems. Sensitive areas often include pristine landscapes, habitats for endangered species, and sources of clean water. Improper abandonment can lead to habitat destruction, soil and water contamination, and disruption of the delicate ecological balance. Implementing rigorous environmental assessments and reclamation plans helps mitigate these impacts, ensuring that the ecosystem can recover and thrive after operations cease. Adhering to environmental regulations is paramount when abandoning oil and gas sites in sensitive areas. Compliance with these regulations is not only legally mandated but also ensures that the abandonment process minimizes harm to the environment.

By adopting a balanced approach, ELM Inc. (“ELM”) has mitigated environmental impacts, ensured regulatory adherence, and engaged communities in transparent discussions regarding each phase of our projects. The ELM team carried out a field abandonment and decommissioning project in an area of southeast Alberta that was under an Environmental Protection Order (EPO), due to several local species that are considered at risk. The project represented over a year of strategic planning and organization to develop and implement a plan that addressed the challenging environmental and conservation protocols placed on energy industry activities in the area. With a small window of time to complete the project, ELM relied heavily on our Liability Advisory Services (LAS) team to address the numerous environmental and technical challenges due to the presence of Species-at-Risk (SAR), whose habitats are in the area.

Why is stakeholder engagement critical?

Local communities, environmental organizations, and indigenous groups may have a vested interest in the preservation of these areas. Engaging with these stakeholders early and transparently fosters understanding and collaboration. ELM carefully integrated our efforts with our client, local stakeholders, and government scientists to develop a plan that met the requirements of the EPO, while, at the same time, providing protection to the SAR. By project completion, ELM’s team had approximately abandoned over 400 wells and pipelines combined, and nearly a dozen operating facilities.

