Heavy oil discount tightens as new trade cycle gets underway

The discount on Western Canada Select (WCS) heavy crude versus the North American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) narrowed on Friday, the first day of the new monthly trading window:

* WCS for January delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, settled at $22.50 a barrel under WTI, according to CalRock, strengthening from $23.50 a barrel under WTI on Thursday.

* Canadian heavy crude differentials have narrowed since last month but remain under pressure on concerns the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project could be delayed beyond the first quarter of 2024.

* Regulators are set to decide in coming days whether to approve a variance request on a section of the pipeline in British Columbia. Trans Mountain has said denying the variance could add 55-60 days of construction time.

* Benchmark oil prices slumped more than 2% on Friday following a volatile trading week, as the market kept a wary eye on the latest round of OPEC+ production cuts and sluggish global manufacturing activity.

* The outright price of WCS was around $51.50 a barrel.

(Reporting by Nia Williams in British Columbia; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)