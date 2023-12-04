BIF V benefitted from strong investor support, with a diverse group of approximately 200 limited partners committing to the Fund. The fundraising exceeded Brookfield’s target of $25 billion and BIF V is 40% larger than its predecessor vehicle, BIF IV. The majority of the capital has been raised from existing investors, including public and private pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, endowments, foundations and family offices.

Sam Pollock, CEO of Brookfield’s Infrastructure Group, said: “We are pleased with the strong endorsement of our business by our investors, which we believe is a function of our market-leading position in the infrastructure sector. With significant momentum in the sector as a result of multi-decade investment themes, we look forward to deploying the Fund’s remaining capital and creating long-term value for our investors.”

BIF V is expected to benefit from significant investment opportunities related to the “Three Ds” of digitalization, decarbonization, and deglobalization. These multi-decade themes underpin BIF V’s investment strategy of investing in high-quality assets that are critical to the global economy and creating sustainable value through an active asset management approach. The Fund has already deployed approximately 40% of its capital in six investments, including marquee investments in renewable, transport, data center and telecom tower assets.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) is a leading global alternative asset manager with over $850 billion of assets under management across renewable power and transition, infrastructure, private equity, real estate, and credit. We invest client capital for the long-term with a focus on real assets and essential service businesses that form the backbone of the global economy. We offer a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world — including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. We draw on Brookfield’s heritage as an owner and operator to invest for value and generate strong returns for our clients, across economic cycles.

December 01, 2023

