Canada, Brazil and Egypt to announce new methane regulations on Monday – U.S. official

Canada, Brazil and Egypt will announce new methane regulations at the COP28 climate summit later on Monday, a U.S. official told Reuters.

As of Monday, 155 countries have signed up as members of the Global Methane Pledge, a voluntary partnership committing countries to collectively reduce methane emissions by 30% from 2020 levels by 2030.

Countries now need to show how they will meet that target.

“What we are seeing at COP28 is a pivot to implementation,” Rick Duke, US deputy special envoy for climate change, told Reuters.

