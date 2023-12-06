Revolutionizing Wildfire Asset and Budget Protection: A Review of H2Wildfire by H2Safety

In recent years, wildfires have increased in frequency, size, and persistence. This has impacted the energy industry, affecting the safety, operations, and overall production of remote facilities. This year, the Canadian Weather Agency (ECCC) has expressed concern about the risk of wildfires this winter due to the anticipated warm and dry conditions in Western Canada. H 2 Safety’s software module, +Wildfire, is a game-changer in wildfire preparedness. It is a cost-saving solution that transforms clients’ wildfire management from reactive to proactive benefiting energy companies this upcoming wildfire season and beyond.

Cost Savings That Are Exceeding Expectations

+Wildfire stands out not just for its strong capabilities but also for its significant cost-saving potential. Customers have reported saving over seven figures in asset protection at multiple sites in the past year alone. It’s not just about safeguarding assets; it’s a financial safeguard that protects investments without hefty costs.

Targeted Alerts in Real-Time

+Wildfire’s real beauty lies in its ability to send targeted notifications to specific units when a wildfire enters designated zones. This focused approach prevents unnecessary panic by delivering crucial information directly to those who need it. With phone calls, SMS, and email alerts, it ensures key personnel are promptly informed to protect assets from advancing wildfires.

Geofencing Mastery

+Wildfire’s notable feature includes setting multiple notification zones around assets. Its geofencing technology lets users create virtual perimeters for precise wildfire threat monitoring. With a few clicks, users can tailor geofences to their needs, ensuring comprehensive protection for all areas of concern.

GIS Interface: See the Big Picture

+Wildfire offers more than a reactive solution; it provides real-time data through a user-friendly GIS interface. This visual display allows users to quickly view all assets and active fires, improving situational awareness for informed decision-making. It’s a powerful tool that gives users a strategic advantage in managing multiple assets during wildfire seasons.

Seamless Integration into H 2 CommandCentre

Notably, the +Wildfire module is fully integrated into their flagship product, H 2 CommandCentre, simplifying the user experience and ensuring a unified approach to wildfire management. This seamless integration enables users to utilize the full power of the COP+ module alongside specialized features, creating a comprehensive platform for complete asset protection.

Our Conclusion: Proactive Asset Protection is Within Reach

+Wildfire revolutionizes wildfire management with its cost savings, user-friendly interface, efficient notifications, flexible monitoring, GIS visualization, and seamless integration. Starting at $2k, +Wildfire enables a shift from reactive to proactive management, safeguarding assets, and budgets.