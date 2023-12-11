Heavy oil discount tightens

The discount on Western Canada Select (WCS) heavy crude versus the North American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) narrowed on Monday:

* The discount on WCS for January delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, settled at $19.00 a barrel under WTI, according to CalRock, tightening from a close of $20 a barrel under the U.S. benchmark on Friday.

* Canadian heavy differentials have been narrowing as seasonal U.S. refinery maintenance wraps up and may also be boosted by the U.S. seeking to buy up to 3 million barrels for its Strategic Petroleum Reserve, said Eight Capital analyst Phil Skolnick in a research note.

* Global benchmark oil prices settled up slightly as OPEC+ production cuts failed to fully offset worries around crude oversupply and softer fuel demand growth next year.

* The outright price of WCS was over $52 a barrel.

(Reporting by Nia Williams in British Columbia; Editing by Rashmi Aich)