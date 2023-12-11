Imperial announces preliminary results of its substantial issuer bid

CALGARY, Alberta–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Imperial Oil Limited (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) announced today the preliminary results of its substantial issuer bid (the “Offer”), pursuant to which Imperial offered to purchase for cancellation up to $1.5 billion of its common shares (the “Shares”). The Offer proceeded by way of a modified Dutch auction, which had a tender price range from $78.50 per Share to $94.00 per Share, and included the option for shareholders to participate via a proportionate tender. The Offer expired at 5:00 p.m. (Calgary time) on December 8, 2023. All amounts are in Canadian dollars.

In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Offer and based on the preliminary calculation of Computershare Investor Services Inc., as depositary for the Offer (the “Depositary”), Imperial expects to take up and pay for 19,108,280 Shares at a price of $78.50 per Share under the Offer (the “Purchase Price”), representing an aggregate purchase of approximately $1.5 billion and 3.4 percent of the total number of Imperial’s issued and outstanding Shares as of the close of business on October 30, 2023. Immediately following completion of the Offer, Imperial anticipates that 535,836,803 Shares will be issued and outstanding.

27,768,599 Shares were validly tendered and not withdrawn pursuant to auction tenders at or below the Purchase Price and pursuant to purchase price tenders. Since the Offer was oversubscribed, shareholders who made auction tenders at or below the Purchase Price and shareholders who made, or were deemed to have made, purchase price tenders will have the number of Shares purchased prorated following the determination of the final results of the Offer (other than “odd lot” tenders, which are not subject to proration). Imperial currently expects that shareholders who made auction tenders at or below the Purchase Price and shareholders who made, or were deemed to have made, purchase price tenders will have approximately 20 percent of their tendered Shares purchased by Imperial. Shareholders who made auction tenders at a price in excess of the Purchase Price should not expect to have any of their Shares purchased by Imperial. 13,324,225 Shares are anticipated to be taken up and purchased pursuant to proportionate tenders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation, Imperial’s majority shareholder, made a proportionate tender under the Offer and will maintain its proportionate Share ownership at approximately 69.6 percent following completion of the Offer.

The number of Shares to be purchased, the proration factor and the Purchase Price referred to above are preliminary, remain subject to verification by the Depositary and assume that all Shares tendered through notice of guaranteed delivery will be delivered within the two trading-day settlement period. Upon take-up and payment of the Shares purchased, Imperial will issue a press release disclosing the final results, including the final proration factor, the final Purchase Price, the estimated paid-up capital per Share and the “specified amount” for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Promptly after such press release, payment for the Shares accepted for purchase will be made in accordance with the terms of the Offer and applicable law, and the Depositary will return all other Shares tendered and not purchased.

The full details of the Offer are described in the offer to purchase and issuer bid circular dated November 3, 2023, as well as the related letter of transmittal and notice of guaranteed delivery, copies of which were filed and are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

This news release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell Shares.

Source: Imperial