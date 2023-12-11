TOP WELL REPORT – October volumes – Saskatchewan edition – Whitecap Resources has 27 year old Midale well that has produced over 1.7 million barrels of oil and still going strong

This edition of the TOP WELL REPORT focuses on the highest oil production rates for the month of October from the province of Saskatchewan. Often looking at the top wells in Western Canada will leave out wells from Saskatchewan, but because they are usually shallower and much lower cost than some of the deeper plays in AB/BC, the return on some of these wells are still excellent.

As always, we use calendar day production metrics so these are real volumes produced in the month.

The list of the top 15 conventional (non-SAGD) Saskatchewan oil wells based on production from the month of October is below. You can also click on the link below to view the wells all on one map, or click on the UWIs individually to see their location and production profiles on Petro Ninja.

TOP 15 SASKATCHEWAN OIL WELLS (see on map)

Notable oil wells:

Whitecap Resources had 7 of the top 15 Saskatchewan conventional oil wells in October, headlined by a 365 bbl/d Frobisher well at Estevan. While that well led the pack, we would be remiss if we didn’t mention the 13th well on the top 15 list as it was first put on production in 1996! It comes from the Weyburn Unit at Estevan and has cumulatively produced more than 1.7 million barrels of oil and still going strong. See the production profile of this well in Figure 1 below.

Strathcona had the number 2 well on the top 15 from the Cummings formation at Lloyminster. It was first put on production back in January of 2023, and just had its best month yet, producing 339 bbl/d in October.

Lycos had the fourth best well in Saskatchewan with what appears to be a fishbone design from the Sparky at Lloydminster. The well is pictured below in Figure 2, and produced 334 bbl/d in October after just being put on production in late August.

Canadian Natural Resources, Vermilion, Baytex Energy, Crescent Point and Tundra Oil & Gas also had strong wells in the top 15. You can see the full list in the table below.

Figure 1 – Whitecap Resources well – 191140100613W200

Figure 2 – Lycos Energy well – 107122905027W300

TOP 15 OIL WELLS – OCTOBER VOLUMES – SASKATCHEWAN CONVENTIONAL WELLS

*note daily averages assume a 30 day month