Free Rein Resources Ltd. – CCAA Proceedings

On December 7, 2023, Invico Income Limited Partnership (“Invico”), the secured creditor of Free Rein, sought and obtained an initial order (the “Initial Order”) and an amended and restated initial order (the “ARIO”) from the Court of King’s Bench of Alberta (the “Court”) under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act, R.S.C. 1985, c. C-36, as amended (the “CCAA”). The ARIO provides, among other things, an initial stay of proceedings until January 31, 2024 (the “Stay Period”) which may be extended from time to time. FTI Consulting Canada Inc. was appointed as monitor (the “Monitor”) of Free Rein.

A copy of the Initial Order, the ARIO and materials filed in the CCAA proceedings may be obtained from the Monitor’s website http://cfcanada.fticonsulting.com/freerein.

No claims procedure has been approved by the Court and creditors are therefore not required to file a proof of claim at this time. A list of known creditors of Free Rein as at the date of the Initial Order has been prepared and is posted on the Monitor’s website at http://cfcanada.fticonsulting.com/freerein under “Other Documents & Notices”.

If you have any questions regarding the foregoing or require further information, please consult the Monitor’s website at http://cfcanada.fticonsulting.com/freerein or by contacting the Monitor at:

Phone: 1-403-454-6041

Email: Hailey.Liu@FTIConsulting.com or Brandi.Swift@FTIConsulting.com