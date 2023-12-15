Canadian Rig Count Summary – Active rig count decreases to 172

Canada’s active rig count came in at 172 this morning, a decrease of 11 rigs compared to December 8. Alberta’s active rig count declined from 127 to 122, while Saskatchewan’s rig count decreased to 22. BC’s active rig count settled at 26 after briefly reaching 27 earlier in the week.

With respect to target commodities, the number of oil rigs decreased by 10 between December 8 and December 15. The number of gas rigs increased by 2, settling at 68 rigs. The number of rigs classified as “Other” or “Unknown” decreased by 1 rig.

Today’s rig utilization rate is 45.9%, a slight improvement from 45.4% at last week’s end. The total number of rigs fell from 399 to 375, a 6.0% decrease. This suggests that, compared to last week, a smaller pool of rigs is being deployed slightly more efficiently.

For a closer look at this data, visit our rig count tool with data provided by the CAOEC.