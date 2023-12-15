Notice of Sales and Investment Solicitation Process

NOTICE is hereby given that on November 13, 2023, Athabasca Minerals Inc., together with its affiliates AMI Silica Inc., AMI Aggregates Inc., AMI RockChain Inc., TerraShift Engineering Ltd., 2132561 Alberta Ltd., and 2140534 Alberta Ltd. (collectively the “Companies”) filed Notices of Intention to Make a Proposal pursuant to the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (Canada), as amended. KSV Restructuring Inc. (“KSV”) was appointed as proposal trustee. On December 12, 2023, the Alberta Court of King’s Bench approved a sales and solicitation process (the “SISP”). Pursuant to the SISP, Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the “Sales Advisor”) has been engaged to solicit interest in, and opportunities for (i) a sale of all or substantially all of the Property of the Companies or their businesses, whether through an asset purchase, share purchase or a combination thereof, or (ii) for an investment in, restructuring, recapitalization, reorganization or refinancing of the Companies or their businesses, or a combination thereof. The SISP includes a stalking horse bidder and Superior Bids (as defined in the SISP) must be submitted to the Sales Advisor by no later than 12:00 PM (MST) time on January 31, 2024.

Information regarding the proceedings is available on KSV’s website at www.ksvadvisory.com/experience/case/athabasca-minerals. Interested parties who wish to obtain additional information and participate in the SISP may contact Andrew Birkby at abirkby@cgf.com.