Avila Energy Corporation is pleased to announce the publishing of its Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Report for 2023

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2023 / Avila Energy Corporation (“Avila” or “Company” or “Avila Energy“), trading symbol trading symbol, (CSE:VIK), (OTC PINK:PTRVF) and (FRA:6HG0), is pleased to announce the Publishing of its Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Report for 2023.

The Report can be found on the Company’s website: www.avilaenergy.com.

Highlights

Avila Energy Corporation since the past announcement of its Vertically Integrated Energy Business was made on November 14th of 2022, the Company has remained committed to its long-term vision for the delivery of a diversified choice of environmentally and socially responsible energy in North America with a formula to become a “Best-in-Class” alternative energy provider in Canada and the United States prior to offering its integrated solution worldwide.

To achieve its goal of becoming a carbon-neutral energy business, Avila Energy and its team continued in 2023 to refine its engineering and budgets for the harnessing of two complementary proven technologies, that the Company has been focused on for more than 10 years, to the Company’s upstream production that is forecasted to average more than 1,000 boe/d in 2024.

In 2024 the Company is also working towards the finalization of engineering and the approval for the commencement of construction of a power generating facility that is part of its mid-stream business unit and is expected to be approximately 10 MW and if approved up to 30 MW. The facility is being designed to include carbon capture, processing, and sequestration of CO2 emissions’ locally within a closed system.

Downstream, Avila’s first series of installations of its integrated energy solutions utilizing a combined cycle microturbine technology (“CHP’) are in the final stages of negotiation and are planned to be installed in 2024 as a sustainable fully integrated “Off-Grid” energy solution and services sold directly to consumers, delivering, affordable electricity, heating, cooling, and EV charging at home.

“Avila Energy Corporation’s focus is to sustainably deliver energy, and to materially grow its business first in western Canada and the United States as a carbon neutral energy provider. Long-term; Avila is focused on the delivery of an affordable energy solution that is attractively priced and accessible to consumers in all regions of the world”. said Leonard B. Van Betuw, President, and CEO of Avila.

Avila Energy’s carbon neutral Power Generation, and our Direct-to-Consumer, is expected to be launched as “Avila IES” “Avila’s Integrated Energy Solution”; that positions Avila with an established foundation for sustainable growth starting in the second half of 2024 as a viable energy provider without boundaries that is formulated to become a “Best-in-Class” alternative energy solution for consumers now and beyond 2035.

About Avila Energy Corporation

The Company is an emerging CSE listed corporation trading under the symbol (‘VIK’), and in combination with an expanding portfolio of 100% Owned and Operated oil and natural gas production, pipelines and facilities is a licensed producer, explorer, and developer of Energy in Canada. The Company’s long-term vision is to achieve through the implementation of a closed system of carbon capture and sequestration, an established path towards the material reduction of Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 emissions and continues to work towards becoming a vertically integrated Carbon Neutral Energy Producer. The Company’s goals are to be achieved by focusing on the application of proven geological, geophysical, engineering, and production techniques in combination with the delivery of Direct-to Consumer energy sales to both residential and commercial consumers.