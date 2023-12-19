BOE Report

New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Dec. 18 Field Operator Astara Energy Corp. Consort
Dec. 15 Coordinator, Site HSE Strike Group Fort Saskatchewan
Dec. 13 Field Lead Operator, Contract Surge Energy Northern Alberta
Dec. 11 Accounts Payable Administrator Strike Group Whitecourt
Dec. 11 Project Estimator Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Dec. 11 SALES ASSISTANT – (CAT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Calgary
Dec. 8 Joint Venture Accountant PetroChina Canada Calgary
Dec. 8 6 Month Term Administrative Assistant Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Dec. 8 Welders – Journeyman and Apprentice Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Dec. 7 Senior Gas Plant Operator Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Dec. 7 Lead Battery Operator Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Dec. 7 Electrical Management Trainee Strike Group All Areas
Dec. 7 Gas Plant Operator Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Dec. 6 Field Operator Roska DBO Grande Prairie