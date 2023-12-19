Oil and Gas Industry’s FIRST Purpose Built Digital Stamp Solution!

Scenarios for Suppliers Scenario 1 You are out in the Field or in the Office, and you need a paper ticket or invoice stamped for approval. Solution – Take a picture of your paper ticket or invoice, using our mobile app, and send the invoice to the approver for digital signing and coding. Scenario 2 You have 30 invoices pending to be approved. It is a manual process to go through emails, and try to understand which invoices and tickets have not been stamped, and remind the Approvers to stamp and code your invoices and tickets. Solution – Set up Automatic reminders, and add up to 2 approvers, to make sure your invoices get coded and signed in a timely manner. Scenario 3 Your AR Dept and Field staff have sent invoices and tickets out for approval through their own email account. There is no single pane of glass to see all outstanding unstamped invoices and tickets. Solution – Have a single interface to manage Approvals for all Users to better manage which Invoices and Tickets have not been approved. See our videos here https://www.entermyinvoice.com/digital-signature-and-coding-app-suppliers The Benefit for Suppliers This free App allows suppliers to send invoice and ticket PDFs to their Customers and have a single Interface to see what invoices and tickets have AND have not been approved. FREE to use Set up Digital Stamps for your Customers that look the same as their current Stamps Set up Reminders to Approve, Sign and Code Invoices and Tickets Set up Multiple Approvers Have Tablets set up in your warehouses for your Customers to Code and Sign your Orders at the front desk Very very easy for Approvers to click on their unique link and code and sign the invoice or ticket with their OWN stamp. We make it easy to set up digital stamps that look the same as your Customers current stamps, same fields, and the same layout. Take a picture of your Invoice or Ticket out in the field, with our App and send to the Approver (must have our free mobile app downloaded from the Apple or Google stores)

No registration or login required by your Approvers Please see our videos here: https://www.entermyinvoice.com/digital-signature-and-coding-app-suppliers

Scenarios for Producers Scenario 1 You have to print, stamp, sign, scan and email Invoices and Tickets. It is very time consuming. Solution – Save time by signing and coding from your phone/tablet or laptop. Scenario 2 You need to code 37 invoices with one coding scheme. Solution – Save time using our Bulk coding feature, which allows you to apply a digital stamp with the same coding to multiple invoices or tickets. Scenario 3 You have 50 suppliers. You have invoice and ticket PDFs to stamp, littered throughout your email. Solution – Have all your Suppliers send their Invoices and Tickets to your unique assigned email account so that you can Bulk Code different Suppliers Tickets and Invoices to the same coding schema. Stamped invoices and tickets get delivered to your corporate email address. Scenario 4 Your Organization has multiple physical stamps. Solution – Save time by having multiple Digital Stamps each with their own Coding Templates which the various Approvers have access to. See our videos here https://www.entermyinvoice.com/digital-signature-and-coding-app The Benefit for Producers (Approvers) Enter My Invoices free Approval app can help Approvers within Buyers Organizations free up time coding and signing invoices and tickets with our Bulk code feature. FREE to use Ability to bulk code many invoices or tickets with the same coding

Get signed and coded invoices and tickets sent to your corporate email address

Desktop interface and Mobile app with offline capabilities

You can Create Data Templates with Unique Coding which allows you to apply the same signature and coding to multiple invoices and tickets, in the future

Add Rejection Reasons Please see our videos here: https://www.entermyinvoice.com/digital-signature-and-coding-app