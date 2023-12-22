Canada Energy Regulator announces new CEO

On December 20, the Canada Energy Regulator announced that Tracy Sletto had been appointed to the role of CEO of the Canada Energy Regulator.

A link to the official release is here.

The full statement is below:

New Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Announced

December 20, 2023

On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am pleased to announce that Tracy Sletto has been appointed to the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Canada Energy Regulator (CER).

Tracy Sletto, who has acted as the CEO for the past five months, will serve as CEO for a six-year term effective December 15, 2023. We are very happy that Tracy will be taking on this role on a long- term basis. She is an excellent CEO and we are looking forward to continuing to working with her and the other valuable members of the CER team.

George Vegh

Chairperson of the Board of Directors