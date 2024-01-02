Trican Well Service Ltd. announces fourth quarter and year-end 2023 conference call

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – January 2, 2024) – Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSX: TCW) (“Trican” or the “Company“) intends to release its Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2023 results on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 after the close of the market.

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. MT (12:00 p.m. ET) to discuss its results for the Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2023.

To listen to the webcast of the conference call, please enter the following URL in your web browser: https://www.gowebcasting.com/13094.

You can also visit the Investors section of our website at www.tricanwellservice.com/investors and click on “Reports”.

To participate in the Q&A session, please call the conference call operator at 1-800-319-4610 (North America) or 1-403-351-0324 (outside North America) 10 minutes prior to the call’s start time and ask for the “Trican Well Service Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2023 Earnings Results Conference Call.”

The conference call will be archived on Trican’s website at www.tricanwellservice.com/investors.

ABOUT TRICAN

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Trican supplies oil and natural gas well servicing equipment and solutions to our customers through the drilling, completion, and production cycles. Our team of technical experts provide state-of-the-art equipment, engineering support, reservoir expertise and laboratory services through the delivery of hydraulic fracturing, cementing, coiled tubing, nitrogen services and chemical sales for the oil and gas industry in Western Canada. Trican is the largest pressure pumping service company in Canada.

Requests for further information should be directed to:

Bradley P.D. Fedora

President and Chief Executive Officer

Scott E. Matson

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (403) 266-0202

Fax: (403) 237-7716

2900, 645 – 7th Avenue S.W.

Calgary, Alberta T2P 4G8

