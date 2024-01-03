Razor Energy Corp. confirms continued production impact

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Razor Energy Corp. (“Razor”) (TSXV: RZE) advises that, as a result of ongoing disputes with the operator of the Judy Creek Gas Plant, the operator continues to restrict access and will not process Razor’s Swan Hills natural gas production. As indicated in Razor’s press release on December 27, 2023, effective December 24th, 2023, a significant portion of Razor’s production was shut-in indefinitely.
Management continues to estimate that approximately 1,110 boepd, including 626 bblpd of light oil and 387 bblpd of natural gas liquids, has been curtailed. Razor is exploring various commercial and legal options to remedy this situation and restore production, but does not have a clear view of when or if this dispute can be resolved in the near term.
Razor anticipates that it will make further public comment when it determines that additional disclosure is required by law or is otherwise deemed appropriate.
