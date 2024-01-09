New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Jan. 9
|Field Operator with Compressor Station Experience
|Roska DBO
|Fort St. John
|Jan. 9
|Laboratory Field Sampling Technician
|Roska DBO
|Ft.McMurray
|Jan. 9
|Electricians – Journeyman and Experienced Apprentices
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Jan. 9
|Instrumentation Technician – Journeyman and Experienced Apprentices
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Jan. 9
|Compressor Operator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Jan. 9
|Project Scheduler
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Jan. 9
|Short-Term Logistics Support
|Roska DBO
|Fort St. John
|Jan. 9
|Oil and Gas Recruiter
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Jan. 8
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Dawson Creek
|Jan. 8
|Field Operator (14/14, camp)
|Roska DBO
|Fort St John
|Jan. 5
|Journeyperson Electrician
|Strike Group
|All Areas
|Jan. 5
|Apprentice Electrician
|Strike Group
|All Areas
|Jan. 5
|Journeyperson Electrician
|Strike Group
|Bonnyville
|Jan. 5
|Apprentice Electrician
|Strike Group
|Bonnyville
|Jan. 5
|SYSTEMS ADMINISTRATOR – (CAT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Calgary
|Jan. 4
|Labourer
|Strike Group
|Fort Saskatchewan
|Jan. 4
|Journeyperson Pipefitter
|Strike Group
|Fort Saskatchewan
|Jan. 4
|Apprentice Pipefitter
|Strike Group
|Fort Saskatchewan
|Jan. 4
|Crew Truck Labourer
|Strike Group
|Dawson Creek
|Jan. 4
|Crew Truck Labourer
|Strike Group
|Grande Prairie
|Jan. 4
|Apprentice Pipefitter
|Strike Group
|Dawson Creek
|Jan. 4
|Apprentice Pipefitter
|Strike Group
|Grande Prairie
|Jan. 4
|Exploitation Engineer
|Pine Cliff Energy
|Calgary
|Jan. 4
|MECHANIC SHOP FOREMAN – (HNT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Hinton
|Jan. 4
|LOGISTICS DRIVER – (GPC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Jan. 4
|COILED TUBING SUPERVISOR – (GPC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Jan. 4
|CEMENT OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Jan. 3
|Local 2nd or 3rd Class Power Engineer / Gas Plant Operator
|Roska DBO
|Fort St John
|Jan. 3
|Well Testing Supervisors
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Jan. 3
|Well Testing Operators
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Jan. 3
|Gasfitter – Class A or Class B
|Roska DBO
|Fort St. John
|Jan. 3
|Senior Well Decommissioning Coordinator
|Orphan
|Calgary
|Jan. 3
|SERVICE DESK ANALYST – (CAT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Calgary
|Jan. 3
|LOGISTICS DRIVER – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Jan. 3
|COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (MHT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Medicine Hat
|Jan. 3
|FRACTURING OPERATOR – (GPC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Jan. 3
|COILED TUBING SUPERVISOR – (MHT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Medicine Hat
|Jan. 3
|CEMENT TWIN SUPERVISOR – (WCT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Whitecourt
|Jan. 3
|FRACTURING OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Jan. 3
|NITROGEN OPERATOR – (GPC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Jan. 3
|SALES ADMIN ASSISTANT – (CAT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Calgary
|Jan. 2
|QA/QC Inspector – Level 2
|Strike Group
|Bonnyville
|Jan. 2
|Plant Operator (8/6, camp)
|Roska DBO
|Fort St John