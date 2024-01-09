BOE Report

New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Jan. 9 Field Operator with Compressor Station Experience Roska DBO Fort St. John
Jan. 9 Laboratory Field Sampling Technician Roska DBO Ft.McMurray
Jan. 9 Electricians – Journeyman and Experienced Apprentices Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Jan. 9 Instrumentation Technician – Journeyman and Experienced Apprentices Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Jan. 9 Compressor Operator Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Jan. 9 Project Scheduler Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Jan. 9 Short-Term Logistics Support Roska DBO Fort St. John
Jan. 9 Oil and Gas Recruiter Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Jan. 8 Field Operator Roska DBO Dawson Creek
Jan. 8 Field Operator (14/14, camp) Roska DBO Fort St John
Jan. 5 Journeyperson Electrician Strike Group All Areas
Jan. 5 Apprentice Electrician Strike Group All Areas
Jan. 5 Journeyperson Electrician Strike Group Bonnyville
Jan. 5 Apprentice Electrician Strike Group Bonnyville
Jan. 5 SYSTEMS ADMINISTRATOR – (CAT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Calgary
Jan. 4 Labourer Strike Group Fort Saskatchewan
Jan. 4 Journeyperson Pipefitter Strike Group Fort Saskatchewan
Jan. 4 Apprentice Pipefitter Strike Group Fort Saskatchewan
Jan. 4 Crew Truck Labourer Strike Group Dawson Creek
Jan. 4 Crew Truck Labourer Strike Group Grande Prairie
Jan. 4 Apprentice Pipefitter Strike Group Dawson Creek
Jan. 4 Apprentice Pipefitter Strike Group Grande Prairie
Jan. 4 Exploitation Engineer Pine Cliff Energy Calgary
Jan. 4 MECHANIC SHOP FOREMAN – (HNT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Hinton
Jan. 4 LOGISTICS DRIVER – (GPC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Jan. 4 COILED TUBING SUPERVISOR – (GPC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Jan. 4 CEMENT OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Jan. 3 Local 2nd or 3rd Class Power Engineer / Gas Plant Operator Roska DBO Fort St John
Jan. 3 Well Testing Supervisors Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Jan. 3 Well Testing Operators Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Jan. 3 Gasfitter – Class A or Class B Roska DBO Fort St. John
Jan. 3 Senior Well Decommissioning Coordinator Orphan Calgary
Jan. 3 SERVICE DESK ANALYST – (CAT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Calgary
Jan. 3 LOGISTICS DRIVER – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Jan. 3 COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (MHT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Medicine Hat
Jan. 3 FRACTURING OPERATOR – (GPC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Jan. 3 COILED TUBING SUPERVISOR – (MHT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Medicine Hat
Jan. 3 CEMENT TWIN SUPERVISOR – (WCT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Whitecourt
Jan. 3 FRACTURING OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Jan. 3 NITROGEN OPERATOR – (GPC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Jan. 3 SALES ADMIN ASSISTANT – (CAT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Calgary
Jan. 2 QA/QC Inspector – Level 2 Strike Group Bonnyville
Jan. 2 Plant Operator (8/6, camp) Roska DBO Fort St John

Follow BOE Report

Sign up for the BOE Report Daily Digest E-mail

Latest Headlines

Return to Home