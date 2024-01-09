Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. monetizes its AltaGas Ltd. common shareholdings

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 9, 2024 /CNW/ – Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (“Tidewater” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: TWM) has sold approximately 12.47 million common shares (the “AltaGas Shares”) of AltaGas Ltd. (“AltaGas”) for proceeds of approximately $340 million. The AltaGas Shares were acquired as consideration for the previously announced sale of the Corporation’s Pipestone natural gas plant, Pipestone expansion project and Dimsdale natural gas storage facility to AltaGas.

