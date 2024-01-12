Canadian Rig Count Summary – Active rig count increases to 226

Canada’s active rig count came in at 226 this morning, an increase of 16 rigs compared to January 5. This is in line with rig activity a year ago (230 rigs on January 12, 2023). Alberta’s active rig count increased to 159 from 152, while Saskatchewan’s rig count increased to 36. BC’s active rig count held steady at 23 rigs.

With respect to target commodities, the number of oil rigs increased by 14 between January 5 to January 12. The number of gas rigs held steady at 75 rigs. The number of rigs classified as “Other” or “Unknown” increased to 15.

Today’s rig utilization rate is 61.7%, an increase from 57.4% at last week’s end and the highest rate we’ve observed in months. The total number of rigs held steady at 366.

For a closer look at this data, visit our rig count tool with data provided by the CAOEC.