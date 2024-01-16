Rose & McClarty: Well-crafted words for Canada’s energy industry

James Rose, former editor of BOEreport.com (2015-2019), has launched Rose & McClarty, a boutique copywriting firm serving Canada’s energy industry.

“I saw a gap in the market where the typical garden variety copywriting agency couldn’t offer the in-the-trenches experience of working in the energy sector. It’s a technical industry that requires accurate communication,” said Rose.

Often, CorporateSpeak or technical data dumps get in the way of connecting with an intended audience. There is a fine line between saying too little and too much. Good copy hits. You know it when you read it.

“We use well-crafted words to express exactly what our clients want to say. My clients don’t want to sound like everyone else. You need to find your brand’s voice. What you stand for and how you sound.”

To Rose, that means simple, declarative sentences that don’t get bogged down in technical jargon. “We aim to make our clients stand out from the crowd.”

The Calgary-based firm offers multiple services, which include advising clients on content strategy. “It’s about having conversations like how do we effectively communicate the value of your product to the public? The value of what this industry does for our society?”



But the firm’s meat and potatoes is copywriting. “The crafting of the words. The work. We aim to find clever ways to say things to make my clients memorable and set them apart.”



And of course social media can’t be ignored. The difference between a good tweet and a bad one can be between 100 people seeing it and 10 million. “I can help clients craft a social media presence that attracts attention,” Rose said. “Research shows that reach across social media platforms compounds over time, so it is best to start now and not say ‘we’ll get to that eventually.’”



Stemming from Rose’s experience working as a journalist and publishing in BOEReport.com, Financial Post, The Canadian Press, Aspen Daily News, and Calgary Herald, Rose & McClarty also offers longer-form content writing.



“I am a writer. Not just someone who can be crafty with words. I’ve written four novels, several screenplays, and countless newspaper articles. I write short-form and long-form, posts/blogs, white papers, you name it. I proofread and edit and always leave our clients with the finished article.”



For more information, visit rosemcclarty.com.