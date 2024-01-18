Energy and Emerging Technology in Geoscience Symposium – Calgary, February 7-8

The Canadian Energy Geoscience Association (CEGA) will be hosting the Energy and Emerging Technology in Geoscience (EETiG) Symposium on February 7-8. This year’s symposium is themed “Adventures in Pore Space: Shared Reservoirs in New Energy”. Hosted at the ConocoPhillips Auditorium in Calgary, Alberta, this single-track symposium will cover a comprehensive array of topics that will be of interest to the broader professional and geotechnical community. This includes regulators and government representatives, professional and technical societies, proponents of geoscience-related projects, and geoscience students. The symposium aims to foster collaboration, knowledge sharing, and exploration of the challenges and opportunities associated with shared reservoirs in the context of new energy developments.

The 2024 EETiG Symposium aims to address the paradigm shift in the industry by focusing on four critical topics: geothermal resources, carbon sequestration, and the exploration for lithium and helium. The significance of deep reservoirs has surged forward as of late and there are considerable areas of overlap and discussion. The shared pore space for different geotechnical applications poses both opportunities and challenges and it is time for a geo-community dialogue. The symposium will be focused on framing the shared resource from a wholistic perspective, developing a geological understanding of these deep reservoirs, discussing the nature of the shared aquifer with these resources, build out how mature oil & gas fields can be utilized in supporting the maturation and development of these resources. At the heart of the EETiG Symposium lies the exploration of the respective roles of industry and government in fostering and accelerating the development of these valuable resources. Each theme will have technical presentations and panel discussions with industry experts and trailblazers.

Why Attend?

Explore new technologies and learn of the latest research in geothermal resources, carbon sequestration, and the exploration for lithium and helium.

Learn about some of the latest projects and developments in Canada pertaining to these fields.

Broaden your network and establish new business connections with industry professionals.

Find out what it takes to transition your career into these emerging energy fields.

Accumulate continuing professional development (CPD) hours.

Registration Information:

Visit the EETiG symposium website to view registration options available. Contact Kristy Casebeer, Events Manager, for further information.