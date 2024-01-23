New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Jan. 19
|Junior Electrical Estimator
|Strike Group
|Fort Saskatchewan
|Jan. 18
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Hanna
|Jan. 17
|Plant Operator / 4th Class Power Engineer (14/14 or 7/7 camp)
|Roska DBO
|Fort St John
|Jan. 17
|Principal, Energy Advisory
|Sproule
|Calgary
|Jan. 16
|Production Engineer
|PetroChina Canada
|Calgary