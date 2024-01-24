EETiG 2024: Adventures in Pore Space: Shared Reservoirs in New Energy Symposium- Calgary February 7-8

Adventures in Pore Space: Shared Reservoirs in New Energy is the title of the Energy and Emerging Technology in Geosciences (EETiG) symposium being held in Calgary February 7 and 8, 2024.

This biennial event is continuing its tradition of bringing the very latest in emerging technologies to the Canadian geoscience community. This event is hosted by Canadian Energy Geoscience Association (CEGA) along with the title sponsor SLB, who continues to be a strong supporter of our industry. The symposium is aimed at participants interested in or working in new energy pathways such as carbon sequestration, lithium and helium exploration and development, and geothermal energy. The format is a single-track, two-day symposium comprised of a keynote speaker and four technical sessions.

Adventures in Pore Space as a theme is deliberately chosen, as collectively we are on an adventure, assessing underexplored and underutilized reservoirs for new opportunities in the evolving energy space. Utilizing these shared reservoirs for different purposes will require an awareness of all stakeholders and collaboration across different industries.

Why Attend?

Explore new technologies and learn of the latest research in geothermal resources, carbon sequestration, and the exploration for lithium and helium.

Learn about some of the latest projects and developments in Canada pertaining to these fields.

Broaden your network and establish new business connections with industry professionals.

Find out what it takes to transition your career into these emerging energy fields.

Accumulate continuing professional development (CPD) hours.

