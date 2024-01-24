Enerchem The Trusted Supplier of Solvents for the Heavy Oil Industry

The heavy oil industry faces many challenges in producing, transporting, and refining crude oil with high viscosity and density. Heavy oil requires special treatment to reduce its pour point, wax content, and asphaltene precipitation, which can cause flow assurance issues and production losses.

That’s why Enerchem offers a range of solvents that are designed to meet the specific needs of the heavy oil industry.

Enerchem is a Western Canadian-based producer of hydrocarbon fluids, which include hydrocarbon drilling and fracturing fluids, production-improving solvents, specialty aviation fuels, and heating oil1. Enerchem has been in operation for over 30 years and has two strategically located manufacturing facilities that ensure the security of product supply and superior finished product quality1.

Enerchem’s line of solvents do not contain additives, provide better formation compatibility, and are an economical remedy for wellbore and formation production problems2. Enerchem’s solvents include:

Waxsol ®: A light aromatic solvent that dissolves wax and reduces the pour point in heavy oil. Waxsol ® is effective in both cold and hot climates and can be used for wax and asphaltene treatment, pipeline pigging, line abandonments, well stimulation, torque reduction, flowline flushing, vessel and tank cleaning as well as blending and heavy oil diluent.

Xysol ®: A medium aromatic solvent that reduces viscosity and improves the flowability of heavy oil. Xysol ® is ideal for diluting bitumen, enhancing oil recovery, and preventing asphaltene deposition 3 .

. Superlites ®: A blend of light aliphatic and aromatic hydrocarbons that provides a low-cost alternative to conventional diluents. Superlites ® can be used for blending, transporting, and upgrading heavy oil, as well as for cleaning equipment and pipelines3.

Enerchem’s solvents are backed by a team of experienced and knowledgeable professionals who can provide technical support, logistics, and customer service. Enerchem also has a fleet of trucks and railcars that can deliver solvents to any location in Canada and the United States1.

About Enerchem:

Enerchem International Inc. has been in operation, manufacturing hydrocarbon-based fluids, for 30 years in Western Canada. Enerchem is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Petrogas Energy Corporation. Petrogas is an indirect subsidiary of AltaGas Ltd. AltaGas is a leading North American energy infrastructure company that connects NGLs and natural gas to domestic and global markets.

